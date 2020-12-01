Global Lipstick Market 2020: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2027

Lipstick Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Lipstick industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2027.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type, form, distribution channel and age. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Lipstick market with company profiles of key players such as:

L’Oréal S.A.

Shiseido Company, Limited

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Coty, Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

AmorePacific Corporation

Oriflame Holding AG

Chanel S.A.

Christian Dior SE

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product Type

Matte

Glossy

Lip powder

Others

By Form

Stick

Liquid

Palette

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty stores

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

By Age

Under 20

20-30

31-50

Over 50

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Lipstick Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Lipstick Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Lipstick Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Lipstick Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Lipstick Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 6 Lipstick Market Analysis By Form

Chapter 7 Lipstick Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

Chapter 8 Lipstick Market Analysis By Age

Chapter 9 Lipstick Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Lipstick Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Lipstick Industry

