Fastener Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2027

Fastener Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Fastener industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2027.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on raw material, product and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Fastener market with company profiles of key players such as:

3V Fasteners Company Inc.

Alcoa Fastening Systems

B&B Specialties, Inc.

KLX Inc.

LISI Aerospace S.A.S (France)

National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation

Nylok Corporation

Precision Castparts Corp.

Cherry Aerospace

Stanley Engineered Fastening

TFI Aerospace Corporation

TPS Aviation Inc.

TriMas Corporation

Allfast, Inc.

Monogram Aerospace Fasteners

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Raw Material

Plastic

Metal

By Product

Externally Threaded

Internally Threaded

Non Threaded

Aerospace Grade

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Industrial Machinery

Home Appliances

Lawn and Garden

Motors and Pumps

Furniture

Plumbing Products

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Fastener Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Fastener Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fastener Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Fastener Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Fastener Market Analysis By Raw Material

Chapter 6 Fastener Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 7 Fastener Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 Fastener Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Fastener Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Fastener Industry

