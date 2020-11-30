Forklift Trucks Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2027

Forklift Trucks Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Forklift Trucks industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2027.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on power source, class and end-use. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Forklift Trucks market with company profiles of key players such as:

Crown Equipment Corporation

EP Equipment

Hangcha

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

KION GROUP AG

Komatsu Ltd.

Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Power Source

IC Engine Powered

Electric Powered

By Class

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

Class 5

Others

By End Use

Retail & Wholesale

Logistics

Automotive

Food Industry

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Forklift Trucks Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Forklift Trucks Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Forklift Trucks Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Forklift Trucks Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Forklift Trucks Market Analysis By Power Source

Chapter 6 Forklift Trucks Market Analysis By Class

Chapter 7 Forklift Trucks Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 8 Forklift Trucks Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Forklift Trucks Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Forklift Trucks Industry

