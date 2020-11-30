Basalt Fibre Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2027

Basalt Fibre Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Basalt Fibre industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2027.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, form, composite processing method, application and end-use industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Basalt Fibre market with company profiles of key players such as:

NMG Composites Co., Ltd.

Kamenny VEK

Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd.

Mafic SA

Technobasalt-Invest LLC

Russian Basalt

Isomatex SA

Incotelogy GmbH

Sudaglass Basalt Fiber Technology

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.

Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.

Basalt Technology UK Limited

Sichuan Aerospace Tuoxin Basalt Industrial Co., Ltd.

Asatec GmbH

Sichuan Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd.

Fiberbas Construction and Building Technologies

Basalt Products Group LLC

Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material T&D Co., Ltd.

Yingkou Hongyuan Fiberglass Technology Co., Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Composites

Non-Composites

By Form

Continuous Basalt Fibre

Discrete Basalt Fibre

By Composite Processing Method

Pultrusion

PrePregs

Compression Moulding

Hand Layup

Resin Moulding

Vaccum Infusion

Spray Gun

Filament Winding

Resin film Infusion (RFI)

Others

By Application

Concrete reinforcement

Roads

Mesh filters

Insulator

Wall Plugs

Spray Application

Refractory Bricks and Blocks

Walls and foundations

Coastline reinforcement

Reinforcement for Sports equipment and Automotive Parts

Water works

Ship & Boats Building

Shafts and tunnels

Composites

Others

By End-Use Industry

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Marines

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Basalt Fibre Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Basalt Fibre Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Basalt Fibre Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Basalt Fibre Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Basalt Fibre Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Basalt Fibre Market Analysis By Form

Chapter 7 Basalt Fibre Market Analysis By Composite Processing Method

Chapter 8 Basalt Fibre Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 9 Basalt Fibre Market Analysis By End-Use Industry

Chapter 10 Basalt Fibre Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Basalt Fibre Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Basalt Fibre Industry

