Online Grocery Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2027

Online Grocery Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Online Grocery industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2027.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type, purchaser type, delivery type and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Online Grocery market with company profiles of key players such as:

Walmart

JD.com, Inc.

Alibaba.com

Amazon.com, Inc.

Rakuten

The Kroger Co.

Peapod LLC

Fresh Direct LLC

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product Type

Packed Foods

Fresh Produce

By Purchaser Type

One Time Purchase

Subscription

By Delivery Type

Home Delivery

Click & Collect

By End User

Individuals

Distributors

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Online Grocery Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Online Grocery Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Online Grocery Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Online Grocery Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Online Grocery Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 6 Online Grocery Market Analysis By Purchaser Type

Chapter 7 Online Grocery Market Analysis By Delivery Type

Chapter 8 Online Grocery Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 9 Online Grocery Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Online Grocery Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Online Grocery Industry

