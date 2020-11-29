Raiders vs Falcons Live Reddit: Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons Live Stream FREE NFL Week 12 Sunday Night Football online

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time. The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road in week 12 when they meet the Atlanta Falcons from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday afternoon.

The Raiders will be looking to bounce back after a great game against the Chiefs last week where they had the opportunity to win in the last minute, they ended up falling to the Chiefs 35-31. Meanwhile, the Falcons had a tough game against the Saints and will look to rebound from a 24-9 loss. Can Derek Carr and the Raiders bounce back against the Falcons on the road? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game live.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, November 29 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) Live Stream: CBS All Access (stream for free) Prediction: I have given up on Atlanta especially after last week, they just could not stop the Saints. The Raiders are fighting for a playoff spot and have been playing well averaging 28.6 points per game. Take the Raiders, maybe buy that extra point to make it a field goal game.

CBS is the host of today’s game. 8 News Now (KLAS-TV) is the local TV provider in Las Vegas. Please check your local listings and cable provider for channel details. In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry today’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices. In Atlanta, CBS 46 (WGCL-TV) is the local TV provider for today’s game. Please check your local listing and cable provider for specific channel details. For those located out-of-market, NFL Sunday Ticket by DirecTV is the best option to watch the game.

Monthly and regular-season passes are available on their website. Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM This season, Raider Nation Radio 920 AM has taken over as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves. Brent Musburger is in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details. Today’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app. Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will also be running a game thread throughout today’s game.

Stay tuned right here for the latest updates on the Raiders at Falcons. Gameday is here once again for the Las Vegas Raiders as they’ll try to pick up their 5th win on the road when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. We’ll then be looking at the keys and predictions for the game and what could lead to a potential Raiders win.

A Renewed Pass Rush Since their bye week, the Raiders have four sacks in five games. Star rusher Maxx Crosby has two of those, while key defensive lineman like Clelin Ferrell, Arden Key, and Maliek Collins still have none on the season. They may be entering a get right game though against the Falcons leaky offensive line.

As we stated when looking at the Falcons offense, their line has given up 27 sacks this season, about two and a half per game. It presents the Raiders an opportunity to get their pass rushed jump-started ahead of a critical second-half stretch that’ll decide their playoff fate. Take Advantage of Weaknesses Head coach Jon Gruden likes, no, loves, to run the football. When you have a back like Josh Jacobs, it would normally seem like a sound strategy.

For this game though, let traditional thinking go out the door. The Falcons have the second-worst passing defense in the league and are on pace to allow 300 passing per game. With that in mind, let Derek Carr eat. The Raiders’ offense seems to flow at its best when the ball is in hands, as he usually makes all the right decisions and puts his playmakers in the positions to succeed. So, let your Pro Bowl quarterback go to work. Get the deep routes lined up for Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs III and do what every team has done to the Falcons all season.