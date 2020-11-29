Dolphins vs Jets Live Reddit: Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Live Stream FREE NFL Week 12 Sunday Night Football online

Dolphins vs Jets Week 12 live stream: How to watch the game online. The Miami Dolphins (6-4) play the AFC East rival New York Jets (0-10) Sunday at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in Week 12.The last time the Jets faced the Dolphins, they were shut out 24-0 and looked the worst they have all season.

The Dolphins will travel to New York and hope for the kind of rebound performance you’d expect from a good team; if they’re able to impose their will on the Jets (again), Miami fans should feel much better about the stretch run to come. But this is a divisional contest and these teams are playing for the second time this season; so don’t be surprised if things get a little wild and wacky early on.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

When: Sunday, November 29, 2020

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET kickoff

TV Channel: FOX

This week the Miami Dolphins travel to NYC to face a struggling Jets team that still can’t seem to find a rhythm. Well, that or they’re destined for the number 1 draft pick in 2021. To be fair, the Jets play great at times, but can’t seem to finish out a game strong which is why they’re still 0-10 on the season.

The Miami Dolphins season thus far has been very unique. They started 1-3, got some momentum, then switched to rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa and won several games in a row until Denver beat them in Week 11. It was the first hiccup in an otherwise excellent rookie campaign. However, he’ll have a chance at redemption in Week 12 facing a struggling Jets team.

As we said moments ago, the Jets sit 0-10, winless, and the last time these two teams met earlier in the year it was a 24-0 blowout. That said, the Jets’ last few games have been very close. So, if there’s one team where the New York Jets might finally squeek out a win, it’s against a struggling team with a rookie QB like the 6-4 Dolphins.

According to Las Vegas the Dolphins are an easy 7-point favorite even if the Jets start Joe Flacco, but we’ll have to wait and see how everything unfolds. Either way, here’s how to watch the Jets vs Dolphins live from anywhere in the world.

These two teams will battle it out on a cold Sunday afternoon in NJ at MetLife Stadium, just a stone-throw away from New York. The game officially kicks off at 1:00pm ET / 10am PT on CBS.

How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets online from outside your country

Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada will get more information momentarily. First, for those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch Jets vs Dolphins through a different avenue than usual, we can help you out.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make Sunday great again. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that’s back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want.

VPNs are super easy to use not to mention have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web.

No matter where in the world you end up, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Jets game this weekend.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets online in the U.S.

This game airs on CBS, making it easy for most people to tune-in. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into any CBS All Access app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action. US fans can also use the Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile apps.

Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers CBS. We love FuboTV because they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network).

Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season.

How to stream Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets live in the UK

New York Jets fans living outside the US can easily watch the NFL, and if you’re in the UK you can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which any fan will love.

Unfortunately, Sky Sports isn’t showing this matchup, but you can still watch Sunday’s clash with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.

If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to select blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone which shows every scoring play each Sunday. They have previous seasons and Super Bowls on demand, too.

As a reminder, if you’re not home in the UK but don’t want to miss the action you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to live stream the game just like you would if you were home.

How to stream Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets live in Canada

Canadians thankfully have access to most NFL games with the streaming service DAZN. In fact, they have exclusive live coverage of the entire regular season.

Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, which is quite the deal, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. Give it a try!

How to stream Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets live in Australia

And finally, NFL fans down in Australia can watch Miami vs Jets on ESPN, as they own all the rights to the NFL in the region. That said, ESPN only shows select games each week so check your local listing. Quickly access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can check with Foxtel, as they have ESPN in several TV packages.

If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. Enjoy the game!

YouTube TV — Offers more than 85 channels of sports, entertainment, news, and more. There is no cable box, contracts, or hidden fees. You also get unlimited DVR space. A free trial is offered.

NBC — The pregame and postgame coverage will air on NBC Sports Jets.

CBS All Access — Stream your local NFL on CBS games live on your TV, phone, or other connected devices with CBS All Access, CBS.com, or the CBS app through your TV provider.

NFL Network — Get NFL Network live with fuboTV. Watch the football season online live and on demand, anytime and anywhere on your computer, phone, tablet, or streaming device. fuboTV offers a free 7-day trial, with a reminder of the trial end date on the 6th

Yahoo Sports App — The Yahoo! Sports mobile app offers free live football with local and prime time games available at no cost on your phone or tablet.

Jets vs. Dolphins Live Stream from Canada DAZN

Canadians can watch the Dolphins vs Jets Live stream with Dazn. Get NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone, NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Network 24/7, and more. Get a one-month free trial to watch the Jets vs. Dolphins live stream.

Jets vs. Dolphins Live Stream from AUSTRALIA

Kayo Sports is the best way to watch the Dolphins vs Jets Live stream in Australia. Get instant access with a 14-day free trial. Kayo Sports offers most the most NFL content for a low price, along with a host of unique viewing features.

Jets vs. Dolphins Live Stream from UK

NFL and Sky Sports have launched the Sky Sports NFL channel dedicated to American football, with the Dolphins vs Jets Live stream and other round-the-clock NFL offerings in the UK and Republic of Ireland. The NFL Game Pass lets you replay all the 2019 season games and watch the NFL Network 24/7 free.

Dolphins vs. Jets Live Stream Reddit

In the past, NFL communities formed on Reddit, called subreddits, which were used to stream NFL games for free. Reddit has banned these subreddits for copyright violations. So fans can’t watch the Dolphins vs Jets Live stream on Reddit, but you can get valuable information about the games and star players.