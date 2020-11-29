NFL Streams Reddit: NFL Week 12 live Free updates । schedule and Football TV Coverage

NFL Week 12 schedule 2020: NFL games on today, kickoff times, how to watch, TV channel, dates live streams. Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 12 schedule including TV channels
Originally scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, watch Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) take on Ben Roethlisberger and the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Tuesday, December 1. On Sunday Night Football, tune in to NBC to watch the Chicago Bears (5-5) battle it out with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Packers (7-3). Live coverage for SNF begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.
2020 NFL Week 12 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Thursday, November 26 – Thanksgiving Day
Houston Texans at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. on CBS
The Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. on Fox
Sunday, November 29
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons , 1:00 p.m. on CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams , 4:05 p.m. on Fox
New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Monday, November 30
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
Tuesday, December 1
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:00 p.m on NBC
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 12
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers
Where: Lambeau Field
When: Sunday, November 29
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
TV Channel: NBC
Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Where: Heinz Field
When: Tuesday, December 1
Start Time: 8:00 p.m.
TV Channel: NBC
Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.