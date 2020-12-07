Monday Night Football Live Streams Reddit Free

The Buffalo Bills are set to play on primetime for the first of three such games over the course of the next month when they travel to Arizona to face the San Francisco 49ers, who were forced to relocate with Covid-19 numbers surging in California, on Monday Night Football.

Monday night has been a miserable one for Bills fans this century. Buffalo hasn’t won an official Monday Night Football game since 1999 when it beat Miami, 23-18. The Bills have gone 0-7 over the past 21 years. They technically won on Monday in 2014 when their game against the New York Jets moved to Detroit. They lost against the Kansas City Chiefs in a similar re-scheduled game earlier this season on a Monday.

The Bills have two chances over their final five games to exorcise their Monday-night demons, beginning with the 49ers in Week 13 (Buffalo faces New England on Monday Night Football in Week 16).

Buffalo opened as a -2 1/2 favorite at most sports books but the public has been betting heavy on the 49ers (5-6) the past week. San Francisco is now the one-point favorite against the Bills (8-3).

The 49ers are coming off their most impressive win of the season, hitting a late field goal in the fourth quarter to knock off the 7-4 Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. San Francisco forced two fumbles and intercepted Jared Goff two times in the game, making life difficult on Goff as the Rams’ pass offense was able to generate just 182 passing yards on 31 attempts.

That is an ominous stats for Bills fans who watched their team’s offense turn the ball over three times in the fourth quarter last week, almost sabotaging an otherwise dominant win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception and had one of the team’s two fumbles (running back Devin Singletary had the other). If Buffalo wants to have a chance this week it must protect the ball.

Allen and the Bills passing attack went into Week 13 ranked no. 7 in the NFL and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh came away from his film work to prepare for Buffalo impressed with Allen and its offense.

“The quarterback, he is just a problem. He is much more than what I was expecting when I flipped on the tape,” Saleh told San Francisco media this week. “It is a tremendous challenge leading up to Monday night. I think (Buffalo offensive coordinator) Brian (Daboll) has done a phenomenal job with what they’ve done with their scheme, and how he’s evolved it and made it work for the quarterback. We’ve got our hands full. Probably one of the better challenges we’ve had all year.”

The 49ers got healthier in their secondary last week when All Pro cornerback Richard Sherman made his return after missing the past few months with a calf injury. He had one of those interceptions against Goff and the Bills receivers are well aware of the challenge that’s waiting for them on Monday.

Sherman has watched Allen develop from a far and has noticed the areas he’s improved his game in 2020. He currently ranks 7th in the NFL with 3,028 passing yards, less than 100 yards away from passing his season total for a year ago. He’s completing nearly 70 percent of his throws and Sherman said Allen made an adjustment to his game this year and he’s standing in the pocket and “really letting the ball go.”

“His passing numbers are really extraordinary right now. And he’s using every receiver,” Sherman said. “There’s nobody he’s just beating in on. Obviously Stefon (Diggs) got there and he’s been featured. But John Brown has been featured, (Cole) Beasley has been featured – it’s been everybody. He’s really spreading the ball around evenly. He’s getting it to the backs and he’s running it when he has to. I think he’s doing a great job because he felt like people were kind of boxing him into being a running quarterback. And he wanted to show his arm talent.”

Protecting the ball is going to be important this week and one of the best ways to do that is to be able to rely on your running attack. The Bills got Singletary and rookie Zack Moss going last week and were able to find some success on the ground. With Brown set to miss another game while he continues to deal with knee and ankle issues, Gabriel Davis must continue to provide production opposite Diggs.

When the 49ers have the ball the Bills are going to try and force Nick Mullens to beat them. That means stopping the run and limiting the impact of speedy dual threat receiver Deebo Samuel. San Francisco has speed all over the place on their offense and will welcome back rookie Brandon Aiyuk this week.

Bills All Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White said that what makes Samuel so special is his ability with the football in his hands. He’s played in just five games this season and ranks 8th in the NFL in yards after the catch with 347.

“He can run routes and catch the ball, but once he gets the ball behind the line he turns into a running back. He’s a big guy and he can run fast too,” White said. “Once he gets the ball after contact, he’s a guy that can break two or three tackles and continue to go up the field. We’re going to have to gang tackle him because he’s a big, strong, physical guy. If we can get to him before he gets going I think our chances are way better.”

The Bills defense is hoping to welcome back linebacker Matt Milano, who apparently traveled to Arizona on the team plane on Sunday. He can be activated off injured reserve by the 4 p.m. deadline on Monday. If he does return expect him to be on a pitch count and split time with A.J. Klein, who earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against the Chargers.

BILLS vs. 49ERS

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (ET) on Sunday at State Farm Stadium (Arizona)

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WROC 950 AM (Rochester), WKTV 105.5 FM (Syracuse)

Line: 49ers by 1 (Over/under at 47)

PREDICTIONS

MATT PARRINO: Josh Allen is going to have to be extra careful with the ball in his hands this week because the 49ers defense will make him pay. With that said, Buffalo went to the run last week against the Chargers, throwing less than 25 times for just the second time in 2020. I expect Allen to find more success in the pass game this week and potentially a big game for much-maligned tight end Dawson Knox, who finally got into the end zone last week. I don’t think the 49ers have enough fire power on offense against a Bills defense that is playing its best football of the season. The defensive line will have to continue to get pressure and that should be enough to hold off Nick Mullens and company on Monday

SCORE: Bills 27, 49ers 20

RYAN TALBOT: The 49ers are going to be a legitimate test for Buffalo. Their defense is playing well and their offense is getting healthier. That said, the same can be said in regards to the Bills about their defense. Entering the game, Buffalo as a whole is very healthy. This game is going to come down to QB play and while Josh Allen will probably make a few questionable decisions, I’d count on Allen to outperform Nick Mullens any day.