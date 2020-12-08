Lazio vs Club Brugge Live Stream Free Reddit

It’s as a must win for both teams in Group F as Lazio host Belgian Club Brugge at Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy on Tuesday. The two teams enter Matchday 6 with a possibility to advance into knockout rounds with a win. Lazio also has potential to advance with a draw and win the group with a win and a combination of Dortmund scenarios, but either way for Lazio and Brugge their future in the tournament comes down to this match.

Lazio: Lazio is looking to go undefeated in a UCL group (2W-3D) for the first time since 1999-00 (4W-1D). The team is coming off a 1-1 draw in group play against Dortmund last week with Ciro Immobile converting a penalty kick for the equalizer. The Italian side has gone through its own challenges, navigating positive COVID-19 cases during their Matchday 2 fixture against Club Brugge, but look in top form ahead of their final meeting.

Club Brugge: Club Brugge are looking to win 3 games in a single UCL group stage for the 1st time in their history. They’re coming off 3-0 win against Zenit last week. The draw against Lazio came at an advantage with so many key Lazio players out with COVID-19, and Brugge will need a big performance from Hans Vaneken in order to ensure victory. Vaneken has scored 5 career goals in the UCL and needs to score once to tie his season high of 3 from last season.

How to watch Lazio vs Club Brugge live? Lazio vs Club Brugge live stream

The live telecast of Lazio vs Club Brugge will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Lazio vs Club Brugge live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 11:25 pm IST.

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Time: 11:25 PM IST

Lazio vs Club Brugge team news

For SS Lazio Senad Lulic and Vedat Muriqi will be unavailable for the game. On the other hand, Club Brugge have no injury concerns to deal with and manager Phillippe Clement will have a full squad at his disposal as he prepares his team for an all-important clash.

Lazio vs Club Brugge prediction

This will be only the second competitive meeting between Club Brugge and Lazio. The two sides met earlier on matchday 2 where both teams scored a goal to draw the game and pick up a point each. Club Brugge have won just one of their last four games away from home while Lazio is undefeated and hold an edge in the race to the Champions League qualification for the round of 16. Based on the recent run of from our Lazio vs Club Brugge prediction is that Lazio head into the game as favourites but Club Brugge can spring a surprise in a vital clash.