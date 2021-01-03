Chelsea vs Man City Live Stream Reddit Today

Manchester City return to Premier League action against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side were not in action in midweek, as their scheduled clash with Everton was postponed following an outbreak of coronavirus in the camp. The club announced on Wednesday that there had been no new infections in the latest round of testing, and at the time of writing their meeting with Chelsea is expected to go ahead.

City have been going about their business quietly in recent weeks, and they have not been as free-flowing and entertaining to watch so far this season. Nevertheless, a 2-0 victory over Newcastle last time out extended their unbeaten run to six matches, while the clean sheet was their seventh of the campaign. No team in the division has conceded fewer goals to date than City, who are seven points adrift of top spot with two games in hand.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa on Monday, which means they have now won only one of their last five games. Frank Lampard’s charges have slipped to sixth place in the standings as a result, although just four points separate them from second spot. Chelsea are expected to get closer to the top this term, so the pressure is on Lampard to arrest his side’s slide.

Chelsea will probably have to make do without Reece James and Hakim Ziyech, both of whom are doubts for this fixture. Timo Werner began the Villa game on the bench and may have to make do with a place among the substitutes once more, with Olivier Giroud likely to start ahead of Tammy Abraham.

City will be unable to call upon the services of Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker, who both tested positive for COVID. More players could also be out for the same reason, but their identities have not yet been made public. Ilkay Gundogan should shake off a knock in time to feature, though.

