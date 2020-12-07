National Finals Rodeo 2020 Live Stream Online Free

The national finals rodeo 2020 has started, the main events started yesterday and today we are sitting on day 2 of the event. We are sure since its pandemic times you all would have arranged something to watch the live stream of this great event. For those who are not aware of it, we are writing this article on how to watch the Day 2 Of NFR 2020 live stream here.

First things First: What’s on the schedule for day 2 of NFR 2020?

Here is the official schedule of the NFR 2020 Day 2, that is what’s going to be on the show on Friday, 4th of December 2020. Please note that the below-mentioned information is most authentic as we have captured it from the official website of NFR 2020.

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

Fort Worth Stockyards

Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Convention Center

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

Cowboy Christmas

Fort Worth Convention Center

Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

Cowboy Christmas

Fort Worth Convention Center

Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Cowtown Coliseum

Fort Worth Stockyards

How to Watch NFR 2020 Day 2 Live stream?

The official way of watching all the events of the Day 2 NFR 2020 is by tuning in to the cowboy channel. They are the official broadcasters and live streamers of the entire event. All the events that have been listed above will be live-streamed on the Cowboy Channel+ app supported by PRCA.

The best part is that the app is multi-device compatible and can be used on iOS and android devices with equal ease.

Other ways of watching day 2 of National Finals Rodeo NFR 2020 live stream

There are many other avenues that one can use to watch the NFR 2020 day 2 in live stream format. We are enlisting them below for our readers.

#1 Youtube: There is a high probability that you can get access to the live stream of day 2 of NFR 2020 free on youtube. There are many channels that would probably be showing you the live stream of the event. However, you have to search and subscribe to the channels. That’s not that hard and a simple search would suffice here.

#2 Reddit: Reddit is the platform for choice for all those who seek free live stream links. This is more prominent in the case of sports lovers. All you have to do is join the relevant subreddits. Soon you would get many good live stream links that can be used without any issues. The best part it’s all free.

#3 Facebook: Facebook has groups and communities around every topic under the sun including NFR 2020. Join them and there is a very high probability that someone will host the watch party of day 2 of events. Remember to hit the subscribe button so you won’t miss on the live stream.

This is a great event and lovers of rodeo should not miss it for anything. We are sure that the information that we have written above will help you watch it on time and with comfort.

National Finals Rodeo 2020

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, United States

Start Date: Thursday, 3rd December 2020

End Date: Saturday, 12th December 2020

Broadcast : The Cowboy Channel

nfr live stream free: Watch Here

So, you cannot afford to miss a single second of the breathtaking action at the Wrangler NFR live action. And if you cannot attend the event don’t worry we will tell you how to watch the NFR event on live stream and real-time TV coverage.

Will there be a National Finals Rodeo in 2020?

There are a lot of activities that are sponsored for the people who wish to attend the festivities at the NFR held in Texas. People can attend the 10-day event which starts from 9:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the evening Pacific time. Evening from 6:45 PM to 9:00 PM is the slot for the NFR performances.

Is Cowboy Christmas 2020 Cancelled?

Yes, the Cowboy Christmas 2020 which is a retail gift show has been called off due to the COVID-19. The show was held every December at the Las Vegas convention centre.

Which place is the NFR 2020 to be hosted?

The main performances of the NFR will be held at the Globe life field in Texas Arlington. This place is the home of the Baseball team the Texas Rangers. The venue has a seating capacity of 40,300 and the sale of the tickets had begun from 25th of September 2020.

Which TV channel will telecast the NFR 2020?

The official media partner is the Cowboy channel for the PRCA along with the Wrangler NFR 2020. During the 10 day schedule, the NFR will not be telecasted on any other channel as this is an exclusive contract the channel and the PRCA have signed.

How can I watch the Wrangler NFR National Finals Rodeo live stream 2020 online?

The 10-day event of the Wrangler NFR consists of the Cowboy Christmas which is the fanboy favorite and also the PRCA National Convention. The NFR schedule also consists of the nightly buckle presentations, the world-famous Wrangler NFR Bucking horse sale, the PRCA awards Gala, and the Rodeo League Women’s style show and Luncheon.

The Cowboy channel shows the telecast of all the performances live and exclusive also the telecast is available on the RFD-TV. At the beginning of this year, the Wrangler National Rodeo Finals was moved to the Cowboy channel along with RFD-TV. All the performances can also be streamed live on the PRCA on the mobile app. The users of the Cowboy channel plus app can watch the event on live streaming.

Cowboys Channel

Millions of fans can see the National Rodeo Finals on the two national networks live. Also, the channel has a vast variety of PRCA programs for live coverage of the NFR also the PRCA’s xtreme bulls tour is telecasted on the channel. This will mean that the channel will have a large amount of availability and quality of the coverage of PRCA RODEO.on the cowboy channel. The cowboy channel can be accessed Dish Network-232, Direct TV now, Cox TV anytime and anytime. These platforms also telecast the rural media.

AT&T (Channel 568 & 1568)

Charter Spectrum

Comcast

Cox

DIRECTV (Channel 345)

DIRECTV NOW

DISH (Channel 231)

Mediacom

Sling TV’s Heartland Package

Suddenlink

With the Zip code you can find whether the RFD TV and the cowboy channel are accessible in your region.

Cowboy channel app

The cowboy channel app will also be able to telecast the live coverage of the NFR 2020. It gives overall information about the rodeos and other athletes. You can see all the action of the behind scenes of the NFR rodeo events from around the country on mobile. The android app and the iOS app are available to download from their respective stores. The NFR can be watched on any browser or smart TV. Users can watch the news for free along with bios, rodeos, highlights. Users who are already subscribed will get access to the premium content of up to 6 to continue rodeo feeds. There is also video-on-demand programming is the only place the viewers can watch the NFR. The price of the channel is $9.99 for a month, if you buy the entire year;s subscription then you will have to pay only $89.99.

RFD-TV Now.

With the RFD-TV now channel you can see the live programming of the 2020 NFR in real-time and also the extensive on-demand library. Then library will give you access to over 90 shows like the Opry Encore show, Hee Haw show, the best of Marty Stuart shows. RFD-TV now is accessible on the big line up of live streaming devices such as ROku, iOS, Firestick at a cost of $9.99 a month or $89.99 for a year.

RFD TV is supported on platforms which are listed below

Android 4.4+

Android TV 5.0+

Apple TV 9.0+

Amazon Fire TV

Fire TV Stick 4K

IOS 9.0+

Roku

Web: Chrome, Firefox, IE11, Edge

How can I watch the NFR live streaming 2020 without cable?

Sling TV

The sling tv has the RFD TV in the list of the channel package which is the SLing Blue heartland extra bundle. This will cost $35 for a month. The channel will have more than 30 channel in the plan and includes BET,A&E, Bravo, AMC, CNN, cartoon network, discovery, comedy central, Disney Channel, ESPN, E!, Fox news, FX, Freeform, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, history, MSNBC, lifetime, Syfy, Paramount network, TBS, TNT, TLC, truTV, Travel Channel and USA Network. Sling TV has three packages: the sling Orange, the sling Blue, and the sling Orange+Blue. Sling Orange and Sling Blue costs $25 and the Sling Orange +Blue costs $45.

Sling TV users will get to record content up to 10 hours on the cloud DVR can stream content on 3 screens at a time. Sling TV is compatible with several devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. Sling TV is not available on Playstation and Nintendo.

Streaming the ProRodeo National Finals Rodeo 2020 Cowboy Christmas online with a VPN.

Unfortunately the 2020 NFR is not accessible on Sling TV for the US users. Even the fans living in Canada cannot access Sling TV. This can be overcome with a very reliable virtual private network (VPN) which is encrypted. The VPN is a helpful tool that can jump the geo-restrictions of the channel in the region. With the VPN a user can connect to the server remotely as the server is located in another country that permits the desired website for the viewing to happen.