NFL Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Live Stream

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 17 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of this week’s games. It’s do-or-die time in the NFL, with one final week at hand to secure a spot in the playoffs, or for some teams the only first-round bye in their conference.

There are four games between teams with winning records, and those are some of the more-interesting pieces of the puzzle. Pittsburgh and Cleveland meet at 1 p.m. with the Browns looking to clinch their first playoff berth since 2002. Miami also is looking to make the AFC playoffs with rookie Tua Tagovailoa, but they need to beat rival Buffalo to get there.

In the NFC, Arizona and Los Angeles meet in a huge NFC West showdown; one Jared Goff could miss with a thumb injury. Chicago is trying to sneak into the NFC playoffs too, but Green Bay is looking for home-field advantage with MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers.

2020 NFL Week 17 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Sunday, January 3

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

The Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

