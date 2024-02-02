AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 – Direct Link to Download BSEAP 10th Class Hall Ticket @www.bse.ap.gov.in: Board of secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is going to conduct AP SSC 2024 Examination soon. Those students who are going to participate in AP SSC 2024 examination are eagerly waiting for their AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 and soon students will be able to download their AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024. You must read this article till the end because in this article you will get the necessary information to know about AP SSC 2024 Examination like what is AP SSC Exam 2024, where is it conducted, for which class it is conducted, what is AP SCC 2024 Examination scheme and marking scheme, what is the timetable of AP SSC Exam 2024, what is the release date of AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 and how can it be downloaded.
AP SSC Exam 2024
Every year Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducts class 10th exam in the state. This year BSEAP Secondary School Certificate Examinations will be held in March 2024. BSEAP has already released AP SSC timetable 2024 officially and has announced that Andhra Pradesh SSC exam will be held from 18 March 2024 to 30 March 2024. Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examinations 2024 will be conducted in one shift from 9:45 AM to 12:45 PM.
Highlights of AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024
|Exam Name (Short)
|AP SSC Exam 2024
|Exam Name (Full)
|Secondary School Certificate Examinations
|Class
|10th
|Session
|2023-24
|Conducted By
|Board of secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP)
|State
|Andhra Pradesh
|Country
|India
|Exam Date
|18 March 2024-30 March 2024
|Exam Time
|9:45 AM and 12:45 AM
|Exam Mode
|Written
|Admit Card Release Date
|First Week of March 2024
|Official Website
|http://www.manabadi.co.in https://bse.ap.gov.in
Release Date of AP SSC Admit Card 2024
Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has not yet released any news regarding AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 release date. However, AP SSC timetable has already been released and its corresponding exam will start from 18 March 2024. AP SSC Hall Ticket It is expected to be released in the first week of March 2024.
Timetable of AP SSC Examination 2024
All the candidates who are going to participate in SSC (Class 10th) examinations of Andhra Pradesh need to know about its timetable. Board of secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (SSC board) has released AP SSC 2024 Timetable on 14 December 2024, information about which you can get from the table below.
|Date
|Day
|Subject
|Time
|Paper Code
|18 March 2024
|Monday
|First Language (Group)
|9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|01T and 02T, 01A and 02A, 01K and 02K, 01U and 02U, 01’O’ and 02’O’, and 01H & 02H
|First Language Paper-I (Composite Course)
|9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|03T, 03U
|19 March 2024
|Tuesday
|Second Language
|9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|09H, 09T, 11E
|20 March 2024
|Wednesday
|English
|9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|13E & 14E
|22 March 2024
|Friday
|Mathamitics
|9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|15E & 16E, 15T & 16T, 15A & 16A, 15K & 16K, 15U & 16U, 15’O’ & 16’O’ and 15H & 16H
|23 March 2024
|Saturday
|Physical Science
|9:30 AM to 11:30 PM
|19E, 19T, 19A, 19K, 19U, 19’O’, & 19H
|26 March 2024
|Tuesday
|Biological Science
|9:30 AM to 11:30 PM
|20E, 20T, 20A, 20K, 20U, 20’O’, & 20H
|27 March 2024
|Wednesday
|Social Studies
|9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|21E & 22E, 21T & 22T, 21A & 22A, 21K & 22K, 21U & 22U. 21’O’ & 22’O’, and 21H & 22H
|28 March 2024
|Thursday
|First Language Paper-II (Composite Course)
|9:30 AM to 11:15 PM
|04S, 05,06, and 08 H
|OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
|9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|23,25 and 27
|30 March 2024
|Saturday
|OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
|9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|24,26 and 28
|SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
|9:30 AM to 11:30 PM
|31 to 57 61 to 89
AP SSC 2024 Examination Scheme
Participating candidates can get information about the examination scheme of AP SSC Exam 2024 from the table given below. Through the examination scheme, marks are allotted to the candidates and the result of the candidate is prepared.
|Subjects
|Maximum Marks
|First Language (Group)
|100
|First Language Paper-I (Composite Course)
|70
|Second Language
|100
|English
|100
|Mathamitics
|100
|Physical Science
|50
|Biological Science
|50
|Social Studies
|100
|First Language Paper-II (Composite Course)
|30
|OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, and Persian)
|100
|OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, and Persian)
|100
|Theory SSC Vocational Course
|30
|40
Details of AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024
When candidates download their Andhra Pradesh SSC Hall ticket 2024, they will find some specific details mentioned on it which are also mentioned below, so cross check the downloaded hall ticket with the below mentioned points if all the information mentioned on the hall ticket is correct or not. If any information is not mentioned on the hall ticket, students should immediately contact the authorizing department so that correction can be done in the hall ticket at the right time before the examination.
- Student’s Name
- Student’s Parents Name
- Date of Birth
- Roll Number
- Category
- District
- State
- School Name
- Medium (Hindi or English)
- Examination Board Name
- Examination Center
- Examination Center Address
- Examination timetable
- Guidelines for Students
Download AP SSC Admit Card 2024 Online
As soon as BSEAP releases AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 on the official website, participating students can download their hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps.
- Go to the official website of BSEAP @https://bse.ap.gov.in.
- Now search for the link ‘AP SSC Admit Card 2024’ on the homepage and click on it.
- Now enter the student’s roll number or registration ID, date of birth and password.
- ab AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
- Students can now download the hall ticket or take a printout for future reference.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|Homepage
|Click Here
Frequently Asked Questions
To download AP SSC, Admit Card 2024, students will need their registration number, date of birth and password.
Ha Andhra Pradesh SSC (10th) timetable has been released and according to the timetable, AP SSC 2024 Exam will be held from 18 March 2024 to 30 March 2024.
To download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024, students can visit BSEAP official website @https://bse.ap.gov.in or Manabadi website @http://www.manabadi.co.in.
