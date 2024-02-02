AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 – Direct Link to Download BSEAP 10th Class Hall Ticket @www.bse.ap.gov.in: Board of secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is going to conduct AP SSC 2024 Examination soon. Those students who are going to participate in AP SSC 2024 examination are eagerly waiting for their AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 and soon students will be able to download their AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024. You must read this article till the end because in this article you will get the necessary information to know about AP SSC 2024 Examination like what is AP SSC Exam 2024, where is it conducted, for which class it is conducted, what is AP SCC 2024 Examination scheme and marking scheme, what is the timetable of AP SSC Exam 2024, what is the release date of AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 and how can it be downloaded.

AP SSC Exam 2024

Every year Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducts class 10th exam in the state. This year BSEAP Secondary School Certificate Examinations will be held in March 2024. BSEAP has already released AP SSC timetable 2024 officially and has announced that Andhra Pradesh SSC exam will be held from 18 March 2024 to 30 March 2024. Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examinations 2024 will be conducted in one shift from 9:45 AM to 12:45 PM.

Highlights of AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024

Exam Name (Short) AP SSC Exam 2024 Exam Name (Full) Secondary School Certificate Examinations Class 10th Session 2023-24 Conducted By Board of secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) State Andhra Pradesh Country India Exam Date 18 March 2024-30 March 2024 Exam Time 9:45 AM and 12:45 AM Exam Mode Written Admit Card Release Date First Week of March 2024 Official Website http://www.manabadi.co.in https://bse.ap.gov.in

Release Date of AP SSC Admit Card 2024

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has not yet released any news regarding AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 release date. However, AP SSC timetable has already been released and its corresponding exam will start from 18 March 2024. AP SSC Hall Ticket It is expected to be released in the first week of March 2024.

Timetable of AP SSC Examination 2024

All the candidates who are going to participate in SSC (Class 10th) examinations of Andhra Pradesh need to know about its timetable. Board of secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (SSC board) has released AP SSC 2024 Timetable on 14 December 2024, information about which you can get from the table below.

Date Day Subject Time Paper Code 18 March 2024 Monday First Language (Group) 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM 01T and 02T, 01A and 02A, 01K and 02K, 01U and 02U, 01’O’ and 02’O’, and 01H & 02H First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM 03T, 03U 19 March 2024 Tuesday Second Language 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM 09H, 09T, 11E 20 March 2024 Wednesday English 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM 13E & 14E 22 March 2024 Friday Mathamitics 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM 15E & 16E, 15T & 16T, 15A & 16A, 15K & 16K, 15U & 16U, 15’O’ & 16’O’ and 15H & 16H 23 March 2024 Saturday Physical Science 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM 19E, 19T, 19A, 19K, 19U, 19’O’, & 19H 26 March 2024 Tuesday Biological Science 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM 20E, 20T, 20A, 20K, 20U, 20’O’, & 20H 27 March 2024 Wednesday Social Studies 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM 21E & 22E, 21T & 22T, 21A & 22A, 21K & 22K, 21U & 22U. 21’O’ & 22’O’, and 21H & 22H 28 March 2024 Thursday First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) 9:30 AM to 11:15 PM 04S, 05,06, and 08 H OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM 23,25 and 27 30 March 2024 Saturday OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM 24,26 and 28 SSC Vocational Course (Theory) 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM 31 to 57 61 to 89

AP SSC 2024 Examination Scheme

Participating candidates can get information about the examination scheme of AP SSC Exam 2024 from the table given below. Through the examination scheme, marks are allotted to the candidates and the result of the candidate is prepared.

Subjects Maximum Marks First Language (Group) 100 First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) 70 Second Language 100 English 100 Mathamitics 100 Physical Science 50 Biological Science 50 Social Studies 100 First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) 30 OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, and Persian) 100 OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, and Persian) 100 Theory SSC Vocational Course 30 40

Details of AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024

When candidates download their Andhra Pradesh SSC Hall ticket 2024, they will find some specific details mentioned on it which are also mentioned below, so cross check the downloaded hall ticket with the below mentioned points if all the information mentioned on the hall ticket is correct or not. If any information is not mentioned on the hall ticket, students should immediately contact the authorizing department so that correction can be done in the hall ticket at the right time before the examination.

Student’s Name

Student’s Parents Name

Date of Birth

Roll Number

Category

District

State

School Name

Medium (Hindi or English)

Examination Board Name

Examination Center

Examination Center Address

Examination timetable

Guidelines for Students

Download AP SSC Admit Card 2024 Online

As soon as BSEAP releases AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 on the official website, participating students can download their hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps.

Go to the official website of BSEAP @https://bse.ap.gov.in.

Now search for the link ‘AP SSC Admit Card 2024’ on the homepage and click on it.

Now enter the student’s roll number or registration ID, date of birth and password .

. ab AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Students can now download the hall ticket or take a printout for future reference.

