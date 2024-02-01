CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2024 – Direct Link to Download Class 12 Hall Ticket @cgbse.nic.in: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is going to conduct Higher Secondary Exam 2024 (12th) soon. Chhattisgarh Board has published a notice on its official website. 12th class students of Chhattisgarh state are eagerly waiting for CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2024. Students are very happy to inform that CGBSE has uploaded Chhattisgarh 12th Admit Card 2024 on 23 January 2024. Students can now download it from the official website as soon as possible as it is available to download now.

If you are also a student of Chhattisgarh 12th class, then read this article completely because in this article you will get complete information related to CGBSE 12th Exam 2024. In this article you will get the release of CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2024 along with Chhattisgarh 12th class timetable, CGBSE Exam Dates 2024, Guidelines for students, how to download CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2024, what will be the details of admit card etc. are included.

CGBSE 12th Exam 2024

CGBSE 12th Exam 2024 is being conducted by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur (CGBSE) in Chhattisgarh state in which lakhs of Higher Secondary (12th class) students of Chhattisgarh state will participate. Just a few days ago, CGBSE has uploaded CGBSE Exam date sheet 2024 on the official website and has announced that in the year 2024, Chhattisgarh 12th exam is going to be held from 1 March 2024 to 23 March 2024. The exam will be held in one shift with the timing starting from 9:00 AM till 12:15 PM. Chhattisgarh 12th Board Exam 2024 will continue for 23 days. Exam will be conducted in offline mode at several examination centers across the state.

Highlights of CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2024

Exam Name (Short) CGBSE 12th Exam 2024 Exam Name (Full) Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education 12th Exam 2024 Class 12th Examination Authority Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur State Chhattisgarh Country India Exam Start Date 1 March 2024 Exam End Date 23 March 2024 Exam Time 9:00 AM and 12:15 PM Release Date of Admit Card 23 January 2024 Admit Card Download Mode Offline and online Official Website https://cgbse.nic.in/

CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2024 Release Date

CGBSE, Raipur has released CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2024 on 23 January 2024. Students who are eagerly waiting for their admit card can now download officially. To download their CGBSE, Admit Card 2024, students will have to visit the official website of CGBSE @https://cgbse.nic.in and provide their roll number or name and their father’s name to get the admit card to present in the CGBSE 12th examination.

Timetable of CGBSE 12th Exam 2024

Students who want to participate in Chhattisgarh Board 12th exam 2024 can follow the timetable given below. Students will get information about Exam Date & Time, Subjects, and subject code in the timetable given below.

Exam Day Exam Date Subject Subject Code Friday 1-3-2024 Hindi 010/810 Monday 4-3-2024 English 020/820 Thursday 7-3-2024 History, Business Studies, Principles of Agricultural Sciences and Mathematics, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition 101,302,410,510,610 Saturday 9-3-2024 Sanskrit 030/830 Monday 11-3-2024 Geography and Physics 102,201 Wednesday 13-3-2024 Sociology 104 Thursday 14-3-2024 Political science, Chemistry, accounting, Crop Production and Horticulture, Object illustration and Drafting, Physiology and First Aid 103,202,301,420,520,620 Saturday 16-3-2024 Psychology 105 Tuesday 19-3-2024 Mathematics, Computer Applications, Indian Music, Painting, Dance Art, Steno Typing, Agriculture, Home Science, Commercial Mathematics, Fundamentals of Industrial Organization 2024/804, 151, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165, 168, 169/869, 332 Thursday 21-3-2024 Biology, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Technology, Fisheries and Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science 203/803, 303, 430, 530, 631 Friday 22-3-2024 Retail Marketing Management, Information Technology, Automobile Service Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telly Communication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware 951,952,953,954,955,956,957,958,959,960 Saturday 23-3-2024 Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bangali, Gujrati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Udiya 031/831, 032/832, 033/833, 034/834, 035/835, 036/836, 037/837, 038/838, 039/839, 041/841, 042/842

Details of CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2024

Once candidates download their admit card, cross check the details printed on the downloaded admit card with the details mentioned below. If any required information is not there on the admit card, then students should immediately contact the authoritative department and get correction in their CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2024 before the examination date.

Student’s Name

Student’s Parents Name

Student’s Date of Birth

Student’s Class

Roll Number

Examination Board Name

Examination Date & Time

Examination Center Name

Subject-wise exam schedule

Instruction for Students

Steps to download CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2024 Online

As now CGBSE 12th class Admit card 2024 has been posted on the official website, students can download their CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2024 online with the help of the steps given below.

First, go to the official website of CGBSE which is https://cgbse.nic.in.

After this, on the homepage there is ‘Admit Card’ option under ‘Student Corner’ option and click on it.

Now click on ‘Higher Secondary Admit Card’ option and click on ‘Main Exam 2024’.

Now a new login page will open, enter your registration number and password, and click on submit.

Student’s CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2024 will be display on the screen.

Students can now download it or take a printout for future reference.

