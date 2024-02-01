RSMSSB ANM GNM Admit Card 2024 – Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur had announced 3646 posts for Nurse (Contractual) and FEMALE HEALTH WORKER (CONTRACTUAL) in June 2023. Lakhs of applicants applied for these 3646 positions and these applicants are eagerly waiting for their RSMSSB ANM GNM Admit Card 2024. The RSMSSB ANM GNM Admit Card 2024 has been released on 27 January 2024 on the official website of RSSC. Candidates can now download their Admit card ASAP with the help of their credencials from www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and

www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released 2058 posts for ANM Post and 1588 posts for GNM Post.

If you also want to know the latest information related to RSMSSB ANM GNM Admit card 2024 and exam, then this article is for you, you must read it till the end because it will give you RSMSSB ANM and GNM admit card release date 2024, ANM and GNM examination scheme, how to download RSMSSB ANM GNM Admit Card 2024 and other latest information.

RSMSSB Exam 2024

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission announced vacancies for Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (ANM) and three-year General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) in Rajasthan on 6 June 2023, for which RSSB also announced RSMSSB ANM GNM Exam 2024. In which RSSB had invited eligible candidates to apply for the written exam whose application window was opened from 8 August 2023-10 July 2023. In which RSSB has received thousands of applications. RSMSSB ANM GNM Exam 2024 is a written exam which is conducted for the selection for the post of Nurse (Contractual) and FEMALE HEALTH WORKER (CONTRACTUAL). RSMSSB ANM GNM Exam 2024 will be conducted on 3rd February at various examination centers in Rajasthan for which preparations have already started.

Overview on RSMSSB ANM GNM Admit Card 2024

Exam Name (Short) RSMSSB ANM GNM Exam 2024 Exam Name (Full) Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board Conducted By Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur State Rajasthan Country India Post Name Nurse (Contractual) Female Health Worker (Contractual) Announced Vacancies 3646 (2058 ANM, 1588 GNM) Exam Date 3 February 2024 Exam Type Written Exam (Offline) Release Date of Admit Card 27 January 2024 Admit Card Release Status Released Soon Selection Process RSMSSB ANM GNM Admit Card Age Limit 21 years to 39 years Pay Scale ANM: Rs.13150/- GNM: Rs. 18900/- Official Website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB ANM GNM Exam 2024 Release Date

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission RSMSSB ANM GNM Exam 2024 is going to be held on 3 February 2024 and admit card alreadt issued on 27 January 2024 on the official portals of RSSC. Which applicants will soon be able to download with the help of their login ID and Password. Candidates are requsted to keep their admit card safe till the end of the recruitment process.

Examination Scheme of RSMSSB ANM GNM Exam 2024

If you have also successfully applied for Rajasthan Staff Selection’s ANM and GNM Exam 2024, then you need to know about the question paper scheme of the exam, information about which will be available in the points below.

Both exam will take in offline mode.

Exam duration will be 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Exam Question Paper will be of multiple types.

The number of questions in the question paper will be 100.

All questions will have equal portion of marks.

Every question will be of 4 marks.

If you give a wrong answer in the exam and reject the actual question, you will lose 1/4 marks.

Selection Procedure for RS ANM and GNM 2024

The selection procedure for RSMSSB ANM and GNM 2024 post includes 2 steps, first written test and second document verification. After application submission, candidates will have written test in offline mode which is to be held on 3 February 2024. And the candidates who pass the written test will be called for document verification. After that the post will be allotted to them on the basis of requirement.

Steps to Download RSMSSB ANM GSM Admit Card 2024

When RSSB RSMSSB ANM GSM Admit Card 2024 has been released on the official website so those applicants who want to participate in the exam on 3 February 2024 can download their admit card as per the guidelines given below.

First, go to the official website of RSSB which is www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

After this click on ‘Admit Card’ option on the homepage.

Now the admit card screen will open in which you will see the link ‘RSMSSB ANM Recruitment 2024’ and ‘RSMSSB GNM Recruitment 2024’.

Click on the recruitment link of ‘ANM’ and ‘GNM’ according to you.

Now a new page will open and click on ‘Get Admit Card’ on the right side of the page.

Now enter the login information on the screen like ‘Admit Card for’, ‘Application Number, Date of Birth, and captcha detail.

Now click on ‘Get Admit Card’.

Now your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen and candidates can download it or take a printout.

