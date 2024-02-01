CTET Result 2024 – Direct Link to Check January Examination Scorecard @ctet.nic.in: CBSE had organized the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (CTET-JAN-2024). CTET Exam 2024 was conducted for the candidates across the country who want to pursue their career in teaching field. Only a few days have passed since CTET Exam 2024, the candidates who have participated are eagerly waiting for the arrival of CTET Result 2024 and when their CTET-JAN-2024 result will be declared. Although CTET Result 2024 is about to come, soon CBE TET 2024 Result will be published on its official website and candidates will know whether they can pursue teaching career in future or not. Valid Period of CTET Certificate is lifetime. This exam can be given multiple times.

This article is for all the candidates who have participated in CTET-JAN-2024 on 21 January 2024 and now looking for their CTET Result 2024. Must read this article till the end because it is filled with the latest updates for you regarding CTET 2024 Result. In this article you will get the facts of CTET exam 2024 along with what is CTET Result 2024, what is its importance, what is the release date of CTET Result 2024, what will be the details of CTET Result 2024, what is CTET Certificate, what are the qualifying marks for CTET-JAN-2024, how can participating candidates check CTET Result 2024.

CTET Exam 2024 Details

CTET-JAN-2024 is the 18th edition of the CTET Exam. CTET-JAN-2024 Exam was conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education on 21 January 2024 in many examination centers across the country. In which lakhs of candidates participate from various states and cities. CTET 2024 Exam was conducted in Paper I and Paper II. Paper I was for those candidates who wanted to become a teacher of class 1 to 5 (Primary Stages) and Paper II was for those candidates who wanted to become a teacher of class 6 to 8 (elementary Stages). Each paper conducted for 2.3 hours. The purpose of the CTET Exam 2024 is to find eligible Teachers across the country for class 1 to 8.

CTET Result 2024 Highlights

Exam Name (Short) CTET-JAN-2024 Exam Name (Full) Central Teacher Eligibility Test Conducted By Central Board of Secondary Education No. of Edition 18 Exam Level National Country India Exam Date 2024 21 January 2024 Result Date 2024 End of February 2024 (Tentative) Qualifying Marks 60% Result Mode Online General Helpline Number 011-22240112 Email ctet.cbse[@]nic[dot]in directorctet[@]cbseshiksha[dot]in Official Website https://ctet.nic.in/

Release Date of CTET Result 2024

As it is mentioned above that CTET 2024 exam was recently held across India on 21 January 2024 and its evaluation process has just started and it may take time to finish the evaluation process because the number of copies is in lakhs. However, according to the official notice of CTET-JAN-2024, CTET Result 2024 will come by the end of February 2024. No official announcement has been made yet apart from this on CTET Result 2024. Therefore, CTET Result 2024 is expected to be release till the end of February 2024.

CTET-JAN-2024 Result @ DigiLocker

According to the release notice of CBSE, the result and certificate of CTET 2024 can be downloaded by the candidates from their DigiLocker account. CBSE has mentioned in its notice that this time CBSE will upload CTET Marksheet and certificate on DigiLocker. For this it is necessary that all CTET-Jan-2024 candidates are registered on DigiLocker. This change of CBSE will encourage the green initiative. Marksheet and CTET 2024 Certificate are convenient for everyone in digital format because they can be access in electronic form anytime, anywhere.

Importance of TET 2024 Result

The main purpose of CBSE is to conduct CTET Exam for eligible candidates who want to become teachers from class 1 to 8 and want to make their career in teaching stream. The Teacher Eligibility Test-A Certificate will be issues to the qualifying candidates only so that they can apply for the central government teaching jobs in any state and city across India.

Facts about CTET 2024 Result

You can get information related to CTET-JAN-2024 in the points given below.

CTET-Jan-2024 exam was held in 20 languages ​​across the country .

. The exam was held at 235 examination centers in 135 cities .

. There is no provision for rechecking or revaluation during the exam.

during the exam. There will be no negative marking scheme in this exam.

in this exam. Candidates will be able to download their CTET 2024 Certificate online with the help of DigiLocker .

. Those candidates who have filled wrong information may also have cancellation of their paper.

About 26,93,526 candidates participated in the exam. In which 9,58,193 candidates appeared in Paper I and 17,35,333 candidates appeared in Paper II.

participated in the exam. In which appeared in Paper I and appeared in Paper II. Valid Period of CTET Certificate is lifetime. This exam can be given multiple times.

Qualifying Marks of CTET Result 2024

The question paper of both Paper I and II was of 150-150 marks. Paper I (Primary Stages) asked 150 questions which were related to Child Development & Pedagogy (compulsory), Language I and II (compulsory), Mathematics (compulsory) and Environment Studies (compulsory) and in paper II (elementary Stages) Also 150 questions were asked, and they were asked in (Child Development & Pedagogy (compulsory), Language I AND II (compulsory), Math and Science or Social Studies and Social Science). Every Question was asked for 1 Mark. As per NCTE Notification No. 76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.2.2011, the candidates who have scored 60% or more will be considered as TET Pass candidates.

CTET Result January 2024 Details

The details mentioned below will be included in your state result 2024.

Candidate’s Name

Candidates’ Parents Name

Date of Birth

Roll Number

City

State

Language of Paper

Paper section (I or II)

Result Declaration Date

Category

Subject chosen

Subject-wise earned marks

Total marks obtained

Earned Percentage

Result Status

Rank

Remarks

Signature and stamp of the examination authority

Download steps for Online CTET Result 2024

Once the CTET-JAN-2024 result is released on the official website, then candidates will be able to download their result with the help of the steps given below.

Go to the official website of CTET @https://ctet.nic.in.

Search for the link ‘Download CTET-JAN-2024 Result’ on the homepage and click on it.

Now, a new login page will open.

Here the candidate will have to enter his/her registered mobile number, roll number and password etc.

After this CTET-JAN-2024 Result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Candidates can now download it or take a printout for future reference.

