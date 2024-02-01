IB ACIO Result 2024 – Direct Link to Check ACIO & Grade II Executive CutOff Marks & Scorecard @www.mha.gov.in: Recently, Intelligence Bureau (Ministry of Home Affairs) Government of India had conducted the exam for IB ACIO 2024 on 17 and 18 January 2024 in which many candidates from across the country had participated. Intelligence Bureau (Ministry of Home Affairs) had released 995 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive in November 2023. Whose exam was held on 17th and 18th January. Now participating candidates are eagerly waiting for IB ACIO Result 2024. IB (Ministry of Home Affairs) will soon publish IB ACIO Result 2024 on its official website and then candidates will be able to access it.

If you also want to know more information about IB ACIO Result 2024, then you must read this article because in this article you will get all the latest information related to IB ACIO Result 2024, including what is IB ACIO Exam 2024, when will its result be released. , what are the passing marks of IB ACIO result 2024, what is the selection process of IB ACIO, what are the key dates of IB ACCIO Recruitment 2024, how can IB ACIO result 2024 be downloaded etc. information is included.

IB ACIO Exam 2024

On 17 and 18 January 2024, IB Ministry of Home Affairs conducted the IB Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (IB ACIO) Exam 2024. ACIO is a post of Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial category. Graduate candidates aged 18 to 27 years participated in IB ACIO-2024. Around 3,00,000 applications were received to participate in the IBSO 2024 exam, out of which around 2,90,000 candidates IB ACIO written exam is divided into two tiers in which one is objective, and the other is descriptive. The exam held on 17-18 January 2024 was Tier-I in which question paper was in objective format.

Highlights of IB ACIO Result 2024

Exam Name (Short) IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive Exam 2024 Exam Name (Full) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive Exam 2024 Conducted By Intelligence Bureau (Ministry of Home Affairs) Government of India Country India Department Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India Job Location PAN India No. of Vacancy 995 Post Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive Exam Date 17 and 18 January 2024 Result Date February 2024 (Tentative) Result Mode Online Selection Process Tier-I (Written Objective Exam) Tier-II (Written Descriptive Exam) Tier-III (Interview) Basic Pay for Level 7 Rs.44,900-1,42,400 Official Website https://www.mha.gov.in

IB ACIO Result 2024 Release Date

The official date of IB ACIO TIER-I Result 2024 has not been announced yet. But as the Objective exam has recently been held on 17-18 January 2024, it will take some time to publish the IB ACIO Result 2024 because the evaluation process of the submitted answer sheet is still going on and it will take some time to prepare the result, so participating candidates have to wait for some more time. We can expect IB ACIO Tier-I Result 2024 in February 2024.

IB ACIO 2024 Important information

Through the points given below, you can get important information about IB Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-G/Executive Exam 2024.

IB announced a total of 995 vacancies in which 337 were for Unreserved (General category), 129 for Economic weaker section , 222 for OBC , 134 for SC , and 133 for ST category.

in which (General category), , , , and category. Graduates aged 18-27 years participated in this exam.

participated in this exam. IB ACIO is a General Central Service, Group C, Level-7 post under the Home Ministry Department.

post under the Home Ministry Department. Basic ranges of pay scale of IB ACIO Executive from Rs. 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 and apart from this, Central Government allowances are also provided to the shortlisted candidates.

Qualification Scores for IB ACIO Result 2024

IB ACIO exam 2024 Tier-I exam was held on 17-18 January 2024. Question paper divided into 5 sections which included 5 subjects (English, Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning/ Logical Aptitude). 100 Multiple Choice Questions were given to the candidates. Each question carries 1 mark and there will be negative marking of 1/4 marks on submission of wrong answers.

According to the given marking scheme, the copy checker will allot marks to the candidates based on their given answers and will declare the Tier-I result of the candidates. You can check IB ACIO 2024 Expected Cut Off in the information given below.

Category Passing Marks General 35 OBC 34 EWS 35 SC/ST 33

After IB ACIO TEIR-I Result 2024

After the IB ACIO Tier-I Result 2024 (Objective Exam), all the candidates who score the marks or more than the prescribed cut-off will qualify to participate in the next step of the selection process which is Tier-II. It will be a written exam which will be in Descriptive format. And it will be necessary for the candidate to score minimum 33% marks in Tier-II to reach the Interview stage.

IB ACIO Important Dates 2024

From the table given below, you can know about all the dates and their events of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-E/Executive Exam 2024.

Event Date Online Application Start Date 25 November 2023 Online Application End Date 15 December 2023 Fee Submission Last Date 19 December 2023 Admit Card Release Date 14 January 2024 Exam Date 17 and 18 January 2024 Answer Key Release Date January 2024 Last week to February First Week Result Date of Online Exam (Tier-I) February 2024 Last Week Exam Date of Teir-II (Descriptive Exam) To be announced Answer Key Release Date To be announced Result Date of Descriptive Exam (Tier-II) To be announced Interview Call Letter Release Date To be announced Interview Date To be announced Merit List Release Date To be announced

Downloading Steps for IB ACIO Result 2024

Once Intelligence Bureau (Ministry of Home Affairs) Government of India will publish IB ACIO Tier-I Result 2024 on its official website then the candidates who participated in the exam on 17-18 January 2024 can check their result as per the steps given below.

Go to the official portal of Ministry of Home Affairs @ https://www.mha.gov.in.

Now search for the download link of ‘IB ACIO Result 2024’ in the below ‘What’s New’ option on the homepage.

After this, a page will open, Copy the link, which is mentioned on the page, copy it and paste it in Google’s new search bar and enter it.

Now click on ‘Download IB ACIO Result 2024 Tier-I’.

The new page will open and now enter your login ID and Password, registered mobile number etc. and submit.

After this your IB ACIO Grade-II Tier-I 2024 Result will be shown on the computer screen.

If you want, you can download it or take a printout of it for future reference.

Frequently Asked Questions