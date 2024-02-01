AIBE 18 Result 2024 – Direct Link to Check Qualifying Marks & COP Certificate @www.allindiabarexamination.com: The candidates who participated in the Law examination of All India Bar Examination 18 and were eagerly waiting for their result and to get the Certificate of Practice (CoP), now their wait has ended because the result of All India Bar Examination 18 (XVIII) Result 2024 will be released on 20 January 2024. AIBE 18 Exam 2024 was conducted in 23 languages ​​across the country. Participating candidates can now check their result on the official website of Bar Council of India. http://allindiabarexamination.com is the official website of AIBE to check the AIBE XVIII Result 2024.

AIBE 18 (XVIII) Exam 2024

Bar Council of India had conducted AIBE 18 (XVIII) Exam 2023 on 10 December 2023.As this is a national level exam, many students have participated in the exam across the country. In this exam, LLB graduate candidates participate who have done 3 or 5 years LLB course and now they have the requirement of certificate to practice.

In AIBE 18 exam 2024, candidates had to answer 100 questions in 3 hours which were taken from 19 law subjects. Exam was held offline (pen and paper). Question paper format was MCQ and for each correct answer candidates got 1 mark and there was no negative marking scheme in AIBE 18 Exam 2024. All India Bar Examination (AIBE) conducted this exam to issue Certificate of Practice (CoP) to the lawyers, AIBE 18 Result 2024 can be downloaded now as it is available.

Highlights of AIBE XVIII Result 2024

Exam Name AIBE 18 Exam 2024 Conducted By Bar Council of India Year 2024 Exam Level National Exam Frequency Once a Year Purpose of Exam To issue Certificate of Practice to eligible practicing Lawyers in India Exam Date 10 December 2023 Exam Mode Written Result Date 20 January 2024 Result Mode Online Helpdesk Number 91-6263178414, 6352601288, 9555089314, 9555076241, 9555092448 Official Email [email protected] Official Website https://allindiabarexamination.com

Know AIBE (All India Bar Examination)

AIBE stands for All India Bar Examination which conducts once a year in India by Bar Council of India (BCI) for 3 to 5 years of LLB graduates to issue them Certificate of Practice (CoP). This certificate grants permission to practicing lawyers to practice law in India. The result of AIBE 18 Result 2024 which is now available on the official website of AIBE, and the candidates can log in to the website with the help of their credentials and get their result.

Release Date of AIBE 18 Result 2024

Bar Council of India has published AIBE 18 Result 2024 in the third week of January 2024 on 20 January 2024. Candidates who participated in the exam can now check their result anytime on the official website of AIBE. To check their AIBE 18 Result 2024, they will have to login to the website with their user ID and password which was issued to them during the registration of AIBE XVIII. There were official notifications that the results of many candidates are still on hold and the results of many can be rejected also.

Reasons to hold AIBE 18 Result 2024

What happens in the All-India Bar Examination is that the result of the candidates is declared or accepted. Its reasons are mentioned in the points below.

If any candidate had uploaded the wrong nomination certificate or had not uploaded it at all, in this condition his/her result has been withheld.

The result of a candidate whose question booklet set code has not been entered or has been entered twice or has been entered incorrectly is the reason why his/her result has been rejected.

AIBE XVIII Result 2024 Cut Off

With AIBE 18 Result 2024, AIBE 18 Result 2024 Cut-off has been released, candidates will be able to find out their rank in the result. Bar Council of India will issue Certificate of Practice (CUP) only to those candidates who score marks equal to or more than the cut-off. Last year the cut-off of General category was 45, OBC was 38 and SC/SAT was 34. You can know the category-wise cut-off from the table given below.

Category Cut-off Marks General and OBC 45% SC/ST 40%

Steps to Check AIBE 18 Result 2024 Online

As now the AIBE 18 Result 2024 has been released on the official website of All India Bar Examination, and those candidates who have participated in this exam can check their AIBE XVIII Result 2024 according to the given steps.

Go to the official portal of AIBE @ http://allindiabarexamination.com.

Now click on ‘Login’ option on the right side of the screen and enter your User ID and Password and click on Submit.

Now search for the link of ‘AIBE XVIII Result 2024’ and click on it.

After this enter your roll number or registration number and search your result.

Now, your ‘AIBE 18 Result 2024’ will be displayed on the screen.

If you want, you can download it or take a printout.

