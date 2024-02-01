TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 – Direct Link to Download Admit Card @www.bse.telangana.gov.in: Directorate of Government Education, Telangana is going to conduct SSC exam in March 2024. For this, the education department has already issued the timetable on 30 December 2023 and according to the timetable, TS SSC Exam 2024 will be conducted from 18 March 2024 to 2 April 2024. Students who are going to be the part of TS SSC (10th) exam are eagerly waiting for their TS SSC Hall Tickets 2024 release. TS DGE will soon publish 10th class hall tickets on its official website and students will be able to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 by entering their login details from there. Printed Nominal Roll is now available in the school wise login.

If you are also a student of TS SCC and going to participate in the exam coming in March 2024 then you must read this article till the end because in this article you will get all the updated information about Telangana SSC Hall Tickets which includes what is TS SSC Hall Tickets 2024, what will be its release date, how can students download hall ticket, what is Telangana SSC Timetable 2024 etc.

TS SSC Exam 2024

Every year Directorate of Government Education, Telangana (DGE) conducts TS SSC Exam for 10th class students which includes those students who are in Secondary Class (10th) and want to be promoted to 11th class. DGE has announced the examination dates already on 30 December 2023. TS SSC Exam 2024 will start from 18 March 2024 and will end on 2 April 2024. Exam will start from 9:30 am and will end at 12:30 pm. TS SSC Exam will be held in pen paper mode.

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2024 Highlights

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 Release Date

DGE has not yet announced the release date of TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024. Although TS SSC Examination Timetable 2024 was released on 30 December 2023 on its official website. But till now no update has been received on TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024. As DGE has published the timetable and confirmed that the exams are going to start from 18 March 2024, the hall ticket will be released before 18 March 2024 and students can download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 from the official portal of DGE. It is expected that in the first week of March 2024 the SSC Hall Ticket 2024 will be published.

Download Link for TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024

Till now the Directorate of Government Education, Telangana (DGE) has not made public any information about TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024. But looking at the released timetable, it is easy to guess that TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 will be released in the first week of March 2024 expectedly because TS SSC 2024 Exam will start from 18 March 2024. TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 will be uploaded on the official website of DGE and after that the direct link to download hall ticket will be updated on our page so that it will be easy for students to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024.

Telangana SSC Timetable 2024

Students who are going to appear in TS SSC exam still have time to prepare for the exam and for this it is also important to know the timetable of TS SSC Exam 2024. Students who want to participate in TS SSC Exam 2024 can read the given timetable carefully and prepare for the upcoming exam.

Date and Day Subject & Paper Timing Paper Code 18-3-2024, Monday First Language (Group-A) First Language Part-I (Composite Course) First Language Part-II (Composite Course) 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM 12:50 PM to 2:50 PM 01T&02T, 01A&02A, 01K&02K, 01U&02U, 01H&02H and 01M&02M 19-3-2024, Tuesday Second Language 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM 09H, 09T & 09U 21-3-2024, Thursday Third Language (English) 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM 13E & 14E 23-3-2024, Saturday Mathematics 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM 15A&16A 15K&16K,15U&16U 15H&16H and 15M&16M 26-3-2024, Tuesday Science Part-I Physical Science 9:30 AM to 11:00 PM 19E, 19T, 19A, 19K, 19U, 19H & 19M 28-3-2024, Thursday Science Part-II Biological Science 9:30 AM to 11:00 PM 20E, 20T, 20A, 20K, 20U, 20H & 20M 30-3-2024, Saturday Social Studies 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM 21E&22E, 21T&22T, 21A&22A, 21K&22K, 21U&22U, 21H&22H and 21M&22M 1-4-2024, Monday OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) SSC Vocational Course (Theory) 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM 23 & 25 31 to 89 2-4-2024, Tuesday OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM 24 & 26

Special Instructions for TS SSC Exam 2024 Students

The examination board has given some special instructions for the students participating in TS SSC Exam 2024, which are described in the given points below.

Answers of Objective Paper (Part-B) of all subjects will have to be given in the last half hour .

. If the government declares any public holiday or general holiday on the examination dates, then the examination will also be conducted as per the timetable.

on the examination dates, then the examination will also be conducted as per the timetable. Students who answer the wrong arrangement of the question paper will have their paper cancelled.

Online Download Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2024

Once DGE Class 10th exam hall ticket 2024 is posted on its official website, students who are going to attend the exam can download their TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 by following the below given steps.

Visit the official website of DGE or Manabadi @http://www.manabadi.co.in/ and https://bse.telangana.gov.in.

Now click on ‘Login’, enter your Username or application number, date of birth and password and click on submit.

After this, search for the link ‘Download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024’ on the homepage and click on it.

Now TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Now students can download it or take a printout of it for their future reference.

