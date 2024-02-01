MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 – Direct Link to Check Marksheet @msbte.org.in: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Mumbai had organized MSBTE Diploma Exam 2024 from 1 to 21 December 2023. All the students who have participated in this exam are now eagerly waiting for its result. MSBTE conducts this examination for admission to various type of diploma courses. MSBTE Diploma Winter Result 2024 will be published soon on the official portal of MSBTE. Participated candidates will check and pay their result by visiting the official website https://msbte.org.in/.

In this article today we will discuss MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 in which we will know MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 release date, MSBTE Diploma Winter 2023-24 Marksheet, details mentioned on result, how to check MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 etc. If you are also one of the candidates participating in the exam, then read this article till the end for complete information.

MSBTE Diploma Exam 2024

From 1 to 21 December 2023, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Mumbai conducted MSBTE Diploma Exam 2023 which is also called MSBTE Winter exam for admission to diploma courses at various examination centers of Maharashtra. Only those candidates who pass MSBTE Diploma exam are given admission in engineering, pharmacy, and government approved short term courses. MSBTE Diploma Exam 2023 was held in two shifts, first from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and second from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Overview on MSBTE Diploma Result 2024

Exam Name Maharashtra Diploma Winter Exam 2024 Organized By Department of Technical Education, Maharashtra State Offered Course Diploma, Polytechnic Year 2024 Exam Type Entrance Exam Exam Date 1 December to 21 December 2023 Expected Result Date February 2024 Article Category Result Official Portal https://msbte.org.in/

MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 Release Date

The students who participated in MSBTE Diploma Exam 2023 from 1 to 21 December 2023 are now eagerly waiting for their results. After the exam, it takes about 6 weeks to complete the answer sheet evaluation process and after that the result is published on the official website. Till now no official announcement has been made regarding MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 release date. However, it is believed that the result will be posted on the official website in February 2024.

Marksheet of MSBTE Winter Exam 2023 Result

Like MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 will be posted on the official website, like MSBTE Winter Result 2024 Marksheet will also be posted on the official website and candidates who have participated in this exam will be able to download the Marksheet with the help of their enrollment number. MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 Marksheet will also be published on the official website of MSBTE https://msbte.org.in.

Minimum Qualifying Marks of MSBTE Diploma Result 2024

For those candidates who participated in MSBTE Diploma Winter Exam 2023 in December 2023, it is very important for them to pass this exam so that they can get admission in the desired diploma course. It is very important for the candidates to score qualifying marks to pass the Diploma exam. Candidates are required to score at least 40% in MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 only then they will be considered qualifying in the exam. However, to pass first class, students will have to score 60% and above marks.

MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 Details

Therefore, you can read the information about the details that will be mentioned in the ‘Diploma Result 2024’ in the points given below.

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Enrollment Number

Examination Session (Winter-2023-2024)

Course Name (Diploma Engineering and Pharmacy)

Scored Subject-wise marks

Scored Total Marks

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Scoring Percentage

Division

Remark

After MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 Declaration

Seat allotment procedure will start after MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 declaration. In which seats will be allotted to shortlisted candidates through CAP process. CAP is a Centralized Admission Process (CAP). In this, students’ document verification round will be done, fee submission round will be done.

Steps to Download msbte.org.in Result Winter 2024

MSBTE Diploma Result 2024 will be posted soon on the official website and after that the participating candidates will be able to check their result online with the help of their enrollment number. To check MSBTE Diploma Winter Result 2024 online, you can follow the steps given below and can also download your result easily.

First, go to the official website of MSBTE @ https://msbte.org.in.

After that go to ‘Admission’ option of the homepage.

Now a new page will open and search for the link ‘MBSTE Diploma Result 2024’ and click on it.

Now the page will open, enter your enrollment number in the required boxes and click on submit.

Now your ‘MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2024’ will be displayed on the screen.

You can download it if you want and take a printout for future reference.

