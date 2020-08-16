Da Vinci’s Easel: Leonardo Da Vinci’s Essential Painting Tool Now Available to the Public

The famed easel is manufactured and distributed by Da Vinci, Inc.

Colorado Springs, CO – The makers of the trending Da Vinci’s Easel, Da Vinci, Inc., is pleased to announce its essential painting tool is now available for purchase from their online retail store.

Da Vinci, Inc. is an online website and e-commerce store which aims to aid in the global discovery, education, and progression of the systems, teachings, and methods of Leonardo Da Vinci. The company believes the tools of Da Vinci belong in the hands of anyone willing to use them.

As such, in the company’s most recent news, Da Vinci, Inc. is announcing the launch of its patent-pending Da Vinci’s Easel™ – one of the famed artist’s most coveted tools. The Da Vinci Easel is a multi-part painter’s easel with a mirror mounted at a 55-degree angle facing the painter. The canvas, directed towards the mirror (and away from the painter), sits at a 15-degree incline. The painter then approaches the easel from behind the canvas and paints while observing the newly created virtual canvas in the mirror – never once looking directly at the canvas below, until the artwork is completed.

“Da Vinci’s Easel operates on three main principles of perspective: Depth Preservation, Perspective of Diminution and Objective Perspective,” says CEO and founder of Da Vinci, Inc., Payton Lowe. “These concepts, intriguing as they may sound, break down into simple concepts of light.”

According to the company, the Da Vinci’s Easel was reverse engineered through 5 years of research by Lowe himself. With research emerging from the hypothesis that Leonardo’s mirror script is a result of Leonardo’s technique, and not a carefully planned method of concealment as commonly interpreted, a mirror-based easel was tested in various configurations – leading to the discovery of Da Vinci’s Easel.

“We have many people ask us how confident we are that this is Da Vinci’s easel,” continues Lowe. “The irrefutable evidence is actually confirmed by Leonardo’s own hand. Widely accepted is the distinctive pattern created as hatching lines are sketched. With a darker intensity at the onset, while becoming lighter as the shape of the hand moving pulls the utensil up from the page. However, Leonardo’s hatching begins lighter and ends darker. That is, towards the top of the page, Leonardo’s hatching is coming to an end. This pattern can only be created by an artist sketching from behind the canvas. Reaching over the head of the canvas, as demonstrated by the used of Da Vinci’s Easel.”

For further information or to connect with Da Vinci, Inc. please visit us online at DaVinciInc.com.

About Da Vinci, Inc.

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Da Vinci, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, education and progression of the systems, teachings and methods of Leonardo Da Vinci. The company manufactures and distributes Da Vinci’s Easel™ and has published a book on the current discoveries found inside Leonardo’s work, along with life-size replicas of Leonardo’s inventions.

