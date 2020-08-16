The Inertial Navigation Systems Market is expected to promise high growth owing to the increasing demand for car connected devices in recent years. Increasing demand from applications including aircraft, missiles, space launch vehicles, marine, military armored vehicles, and others is expected to drive the growth of the inertial navigation systems market.

Inertial Navigation Systems are used as navigational aid with reference to dead reckoning process which is used to determine initial position, attitude, and velocity of a moving object irrespective of external references. Inertia is the property of an object to maintain constant rotational and transactional velocity, excluding the disturbances caused by torques or forces.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

o Honeywell International

o Northrop Grumman Corporation

o Safran Electronics & Defense

o Thales Group

o The Raytheon Company

o General Electric Company

o Rockwell Collins

o Teledyne Technologies

o VectroNav Technologies

o LORD MicroStrain

o Trimble Navigation

The inertial navigation system market report comprises to the study of inertial navigation systems, which allow the user to measure the acceleration of a vehicle, to calculate change in position and velocity by applying various mathematical calculations related to acceleration and time. An inertial navigation system comprises of accelerometers and gyroscopes which help in determining the velocity, position, and attitude rate of the system. Inertial navigation systems are used in missile, submarine, spacecraft, aircraft, land vehicle, and surface ship. Inertial navigation systems’ functioning depends on IMU (inertial measurement unit) which consists of three accelerometers and three gyroscopes combined with a computer system used for executing navigation equations.

Innovation has led to the introduction of technology enabled advancements in military, and naval applications, such as fiber optic gyro (FOG), ring laser gyro (RLG), and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) that have provided light and small inertial navigation systems. Some of the prominent players in the defence equipment business have in-house manufacturing facilities with limited applications.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o The increasing demand for car connected devices

o Rapidly growing aerospace market

Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest inertial navigation system market due to ever growing passenger air traffic and technological enhancement by various regional research and development companies. Favorable regulations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) encourages the vendors to expansion and development strategies to enhance their product portfolios.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing inertial navigation system market due to rise in defense budgets of several emerging economies including China and India to develop homegrown technologies for the manufacture of fighter aircraft, missiles and UAVs along with the growth in commercial aircraft manufacturers in the region.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Mechanical Gyro

o Ring Laser Gyro

o Fiber Optics Gyro

o MEMS

o Others.

By Application:

o Aircraft

o Missiles

o Space Launch Vehicles

o Marine

o Military Armored Vehicles

o Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

o Unmanned Ground Vehicles

o Unmanned Marine Vehicles

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Application

