Food Amino Acids Market Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025

The Global Food Amino Acids Market was valued at USD 6.48 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Amino acids are also called the building blocks in the body. The body can synthesize certain amino acids but the other type, known as essential amino acids come from protein containing foods. Amino acids help in building and repairing tissues in the body. They also help in food digestion and in the transport of oxygen throughout the body. Growing health related concerns and fitness expenditure are expected to be major drivers of the market over the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing health related concerns

1.2 Growing awareness about the importance of amino acids

1.3 Growing protein intake

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High R&D expenditure

2.2 Growing trend of reducing animal protein intake

Food Amino Acids Market

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Amino Acids Market is segmented on the basis of source, product application, and region.

1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Source:

1.1 Animal-based

1.2 Plant-based

1.3 Synthetic

2. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Product:

2.1 Glutamic acid

2.2 Lysine

2.3 Methionine

2.4 Threonine

2.5 Tryptophan

2.6 Leucine

2.7 Iso-leucine

2.8 Valine

2.9 Others

3. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Application:

3.1 Food & Dietary Supplements

3.2 Pharmaceuticals

3.3 Animal Feed

3.4 Infant Formula

3.5 Others

4. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill Inc

2. Evonik Industries

3. Amino GmbH

4. Taiyo International

5. CJ Corporation

6. Kemin Europa

7. Sunrise Nutrachem Group

8. Royal DSM

9. Glanbia Nutritionals

10. Ajinomoto

11. Archer-Daniels-Midland

12. Sumitomo Chemical

13. Adisseo

14. Changzhou Yabang Chemical



16. Kyowa Hakko Bio

17. Iris Biotech

18. Global Bio-chem Technology Group

19. Fufeng Group

20. Daesang

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Food Amino Acids Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

