Companion Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit, Software & Service), Technology- Global Forecast to 2025

The Companion Diagnostics Market contains 240 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Companion Diagnostics Market is projected to reach 7.3 Billion by 2024 from USD 3.5 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Companion Diagnostics Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US)

Almac Group (UK)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

Guardant Health Inc. (US)

The major factors driving the demand for pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies in companion diagnostics are growing prominence in drug development and the growing importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers. The increasing demand for personalized medicine as well as the high demand for targeted therapies for various diseases and disorders are also expected to drive the demand and uptake of companion diagnostics among pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for companion diagnostics during the forecast period. The high incidence of cancer, growing proteomics & genomics research, increasing research funding, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics in several APAC countries are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.

