At a CAGR of 7.2.1% | Anastomosis Device Market Worth $2.9 billion by 2024

The report titled “Anastomosis Device Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Anastomosis Device industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Anastomosis Devices Market is projected to reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.1 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Anastomosis Device Market:

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

EndoEvolution LLC (US)

CryoLife Inc. (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

CONMED Corporation (US)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Péters Surgical (France)

Biosintex (Romania)

Meril Life Sciences (India)

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeries, and other applications. The gastrointestinal surgeries segment commanded the largest share of the anastomosis devices market in 2018.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and the presence of a large patient population are driving the growth of the anastomosis devices market in the Asia Pacific.

