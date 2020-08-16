Airway Management Devices Market Projected to Reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2024

The Airway Management Devices Market is projected to reach USD 2.0 Billion by 2024 from USD 1.6 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.1%

Top Key Players Profiled in the Airway Management Devices Market:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Smiths Medical (US)

Teleflex (US)

Ambu (Denmark)

KARL STORZ (Germany)

Flexicare (US)

Verathon (US)

Intersurgical (UK)

SunMed (US)

Vyaire Medical (US)

VBM Medizintechnik (Germany)

SourceMark (US)

Salter Labs (US)

Based on type, infraglottic airway management devices are further segmented into endotracheal tubes and tracheostomy tubes. In 2018, the endotracheal tubes segment accounted for the largest share of the infraglottic devices market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the high incidence of respiratory diseases and high preference for endotracheal tubes by medical professionals.

Based on type, the supraglottic airway management devices market is segmented into laryngeal mask airways, oropharyngeal airways, nasopharyngeal airways, and other supraglottic devices. In 2018, the laryngeal mask airways segment accounted for the largest share of the global supraglottic airway management devices market.

