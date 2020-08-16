Explosion Proof Equipment Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: Siemens, Honeywell International Inc, ABB Ltd and Others.

The report titled “Explosion Proof Equipment Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Explosion Proof Equipment industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Explosion Proof Equipment Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 9.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Explosion Proof Equipment Market:

Siemens (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

“RoW estimated to hold the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market in 2020.”

In 2019, RoW accounted for the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market owing to the presence of the world’s largest oil & gas production, mining, and energy & power industries, which are highly prone to explosion in the region. The rising demand in providing utmost safety in oil & gas industries led the manufacturers to certify their products for use in explosive atmospheres.

“Cable glands & accessories segment estimated to hold the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market in 2020.”

The cable glands & accessories segment holds the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market. These equipment are increasingly being used for mechanical retention, strain relief, and earth continuity.

