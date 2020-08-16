Cold Plasma Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global Cold Plasma Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Cold Plasma Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The Global Cold Plasma Market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2024 from USD 1.5 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Cold Plasma Market:

Nordson Corporation

Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd

Plasmatreat GmbH

Apyx Medical Corporation

P2i Limited

Relyon Plasma GmbH

Henniker Plasma

Enercon Industries Corporation

AcXys Plasma Technologies

Tantec A/S

Europlasma Nv

Thierry Corporation

Surfx Technologies, LLC

SOFTAL Corona & Plasma GmbH

Coating Plasma Innovation

Ferrarini & Benelli Srl

Neoplas GmbH

Terraplasma GmbH

Molecular Plasma Group

CINOGY Technologies GmbH

Within the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into surface treatment, printability, adhesion, and other applications. The surface treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the cold plasma industry in 2019. Advantages of cold plasma treatment,such as enabling surfaces to be contamination-free from dirt, grease, oils, and fluorine, which allows for better wetting, initial adhesion, and long-term stability drive the growth of this segment.

Based on the regime for the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure cold plasma. The atmospheric cold plasma segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the profitable, fast, and environment-friendly option.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

…..And More

