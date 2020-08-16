Carrier Screening Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2024

Global Carrier Screening Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Carrier Screening Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The global carrier screening market size is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2019 to USD 4.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Carrier Screening Market:

Illumina (US)

Natera (US)

Fulgent Genetics (US)

Sema4 (US)

Invitae (US)

LabCorp (US)

Growth in the carrier screening market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing emphasis on early disease detection and prevention, the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities, and technological advancements in carrier screening, such as the introduction of expanded carrier screening panels.

On the basis of end user, the carrier screening market is segmented into hospitals, physician offices and clinics, reference laboratories, and other end users (blood banks, donor banks, community clinic laboratories, and non-profit organizations). In 2018, hospitals formed the largest end-user segment in the carrier screening market.

