The “Bromine Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Bromine market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Bromine market is provided in detail in the report.

Bromine Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bromine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Bromine Based Battery segment is expected to drive the market

– In recent years, many countries – such as China, Japan, India, and Australia – are striving to boost their large-scale energy storage capacity through innovation go advanced battery technologies to enhance their electric storage stability.

– In countries such as India, China, and Japan, respective governments have laid regulations and reforms as well as various initiatives for modernizing the power sector.

– The zinc-bromine flow battery is an electrochemical cell that store electric charges and is a hybrid flow battery. It generates DC (direct current) by converting chemical energy into electrical energy. Its electrodes act as substrates for the reactions and don’t participate in the electrochemical reaction. These have higher specific energy, smaller battery size, and higher battery capacity.

– Zinc-bromine battery can be recharged and has high specific energy. Thus it is ideal for usage as a battery for energy storage in electric vehicles. Zinc-bromine battery can be made from readily available material and at a very low cost. Therefore there is a significant demand for the Bromine-based battery segment across the globe.

– Hence, with the growing demand for bromine based batteries, the demand for consumption of bromine is also expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region represents the largest regional market for bromine in 2018. The enormous demand for organobromines is a result of the growing need for Zinc-bromine flow batteries and increase in consumption of flame retardant products in the region.

– In Asia-Pacific, China provides the primary market for the consumption of zinc-bromine flow batteries. Additionally, China is also a major consumer of brominated flame retardants across the globe.

– The rapidly growing consumption of solar rooftops and electric vehicles in automotive sectors in Japan and China are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of zinc-bromine flow batteries.

– Electric vehicles sales in China are projected to exceed 2.35 million by 2020 and is expected to account for over half the world’s market share over the next decade. Thus there will be sufficient demand for zinc-bromide flow batteries in the region, which in turn increases the consumption of bromine over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Bromine Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Bromine Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Power & Chemical Industries

4.1.2 Demand of Bromine and its Derivatives from various industriesOther Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Emergence of Non-halogenated Flame Retardants

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Biocides

5.1.1.1 Agriculture

5.1.1.2 Water Treatment

5.1.2 Flame Retardants (FR)

5.1.3 Bromine Based Battery

5.1.4 Clear brine fluids (CBF)

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Derivative

5.2.1 Hydrogen Bromide

5.2.2 Organo Bromines

5.2.3 Bromide salts

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle

6.4.2 Bio lab, inc US

6.4.3 Gulf resources

6.4.4 Hindustan salts limited

6.4.5 Honeywell international Inc

6.4.6 ICL Industrial PRODUCTS

6.4.7 Jordan Bromine Company Limited

6.4.8 LANXESS

6.4.9 Solaris Chemtech

6.4.10 Tata chemicals limited

6.4.11 Tetra technologies US

6.4.12 Tosoh

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovation of Various Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

7.2 Other opportunities

