The “Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Bone and Joint Health Ingredients market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Bone and Joint Health Ingredients market is provided in detail in the report.

The bone and joint health ingredients market provides a range of health-oriented ingredients dedicated to dietary supplement, functional food and beverage, and other industries, such as pharmaceuticals. The product offerings of the market revolve around major ingredients including vitamins, calcium, collagen, magnesium, glucosamine, and omega-3. By geography, the study covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends:

Robust Demand from Geriatric Population

The bone and joint health ingredients market primarily depend on the ageing population that is highly susceptible to bone injuries and fractures. Ageing or geriatric population is one of the largest target segments for bone and joint health ingredients manufacturers worldwide. The geriatric population, who are conscious about the use of ingredients used in the food, are seeking for plant-based herbal ingredients, such as turmeric, boswelia, and tart cherry, in contrast to animal-derived ingredients, such as glucosamine and chondroitin. According to the study published by the WHO in 2014, approximately 22 million individuals in Europe and 14 million in the United States are likely to suffer from osteoporosis, by 2020. Thus, the demand for bone and joint health ingredients is expected to increase in future.

North America Emerges as the Largest Consumer

Attributing to increased awareness regarding health issues, the North America region, dominated by the United States, held the maximum share in consuming bone and joint health ingredients in 2018. Consumers in the region are more focused to spend on preventive measures than treating the cure. The mature markets of the United States and Canada are switching to more wholesome aspects of bone and joint health ingredients. There have been robust demands for functional and fortified foods that contribute to overall bone health. The bone health consciousness has also penetrated among the other countries of North America, leading to higher availability of such supplements and products in retail stores, and on online platforms.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Vitamin D

5.1.2 Vitamin K

5.1.3 Calcium

5.1.4 Collagen

5.1.5 Magnesium

5.1.6 Glucosamine

5.1.7 Omega-3

5.1.8 Other Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Dietary Supplement

5.2.2 Functional Food and Beverage

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Most Active Companies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Koninklijke DSM NV

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

6.4.4 Glanbia PLC

6.4.5 Food Chem International

6.4.6 Rousselot BV

6.4.7 Stratum Nutrition

6.4.8 Bergstrom Nutrition

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

