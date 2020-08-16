The “Blueberry Ingredient Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Blueberry Ingredient market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Blueberry Ingredient market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the blueberry ingredient market includes frozen blueberry, dried blueberry, blueberry juice concentrate, blueberry puree and others. Dried blueberries are sweet, chewy, and delicious, and are mainly available in Native America and First Nations in Canada. By application, the market is segmented as Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage and Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplement.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Trend of Healthy Snacking

Blueberries are among the most nutrient-dense berries as they are high in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese. Health conscious consumers are preferring blueberry contained food products, as blueberries decrease the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and overall mortality. Blueberries also promote hair and skin health, increased energy, and overall lower weight, which have triggered the demand for food products containing blueberry ingredients. For instance, according to Agriculture and Agri-food Canada, between 2007 and 2016, 1,007 food products containing blueberry ingredients were launched in Canada. Increasing application of blueberry in healthy snack bars and Greek yoghurt is expected to boost the market growth as the consumers are more preferring these products for healthy snack option, as they are low in fat and contains real fruit bits and is a rich source of calcium and protein.

North America Held the Maximum Share in the Market

The U.S blueberry ingredient market is the major revenue contributor in the North American region. The country continues to grow significantly in terms of production acres and farming and processing efficiencies. Rising public awareness regarding the health benefits attributed to the berry is driving the market’s growth. Mexico is one of those exporters of blueberries to Japan, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, Canada, Belgium, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, however, the United States is the major exporter. The rising demand for healthy eating habits and the inclusion of fruits as a part of daily nutrition is driving the European market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Blueberry Ingredient Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Blueberry Ingredient Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Pharmaceutical

5.1.2 Food and Beverage

5.1.3 Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplement

5.2 Ingredient Type

5.2.1 Frozen Blueberry

5.2.2 Dried Blueberry

5.2.3 Blueberry Juice Concentrate

5.2.4 Blueberry Puree

5.2.5 Other Ingredient Types (powder, etc)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Italy

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 Australia

5.3.3.3 China

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ingredion Incorporated

6.4.2 AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

6.4.3 DOHLER GmbH.

6.4.4 Sensient Technologies

6.4.5 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product R&d Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Naturex

6.4.7 Futureceuticals

6.4.8 Scenic Fruit Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

