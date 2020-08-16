The “Blockchain-as-a-Service Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Blockchain-as-a-Service market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Blockchain-as-a-Service market is provided in detail in the report.

Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Blockchain-as-a-service is ideal for organizations that outsource their technological aspects, and are not involved in understanding the working mechanism of the blockchain. The market is gaining traction with SMEs, due to the flexibility of the nature of transactions, and also, as it is supported by security and cost-effective features. Efficient blockchain services are required to secure the identity of digital entities and online authentication of personal identities, which drives the demand for blockchain-as-a-service offeri

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share

– Blockchain-as-a-service offerings are revolutionizing the BFSI industry, as banks and financial service companies are among the most heavily invested enterprises exploring blockchain technology.

– This is due to the many, highly valuable decentralized applications of this technology, thereby giving rise to new business models in various areas, such as cross-border payments, remittance, exchanges, internet banking, trade finance, Know Your Customers (KYC), and risk and compliance.

– However, it is still in the nascent stage in the market, owing to which the banks and financial institutions are exploring the viable possibilities of this technology, and investing into the same, which is likely to boost the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– After May 2018, the Chinese government has been promoting the adoption of blockchain technology, due to its multiple advantages. Majority of mining operations take place in China.

– A leading global ICT (information and communications technology) solutions provider, Huawei, announced the launch of its hyperledger-based blockchain service in April 2018, in China, to enable companies to develop smart contracts on top of a distributed ledger network for several use-case scenarios.

– Moreover, in Thailand, the government positively accepted cryptocurrency projects. Thai regulators established cryptocurrency licenses in 2018, to enable exchanges and ICOs. Clear and specific guidelines have been drawn for foreign blockchain businesses.

– Furthermore, the South Korean government also spent USD 880 million on blockchain development for 2019. Owing to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Blockchain-as-a-Service Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Awareness of Blockchain Technology is Helping to Expand the Market

4.3.2 Need for Security in Transactions is Driving the Blockchain’s Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Volatility of Network Speed and Cost Involved Can be a Restraining Factor

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user Vertical

5.1.1 BFSI

5.1.2 Healthcare

5.1.3 IT and Telecom

5.1.4 Energy and Utilities

5.1.5 Retail

5.1.6 Manufacturing

5.1.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Egypt

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.2 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 SAP SE

6.1.5 Stratis

6.1.6 Amazon Web Services

6.1.7 Oracle Corporation

6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.9 Blockstream Inc.

6.1.10 PayStand Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

