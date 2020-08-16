The “Bioplastics Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Bioplastics market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Bioplastics market is provided in detail in the report.

Bioplastics Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bioplastics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Rigid Packaging is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Bioplastics are used in rigid packaging of bottles, containers, cutlery, cups, trays, caps, tubes, and blister packaging, as it does not have adverse effects on the environment.

– In addition to this, it is used in making trays for frozen food, containers for dry cosmetics, such as face powders and eye shadow, disposable cups, plates, and cutlery.

– The maximum consumption of bioplastics is in rigid packaging of beverage bottles, trays, etc.

– The major type of bioplastics used are cornstarch-based, as they are eco-friendly raw materials and the other bioplastics used are polylactic acid, bio-polypropylene, etc.

– Moreover, the consumption of bioplastics in manufacturing bottles and containers is increasing across the world and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Bioplastics in Germany

– In Germany, bioplastics are used in numerous industries, such as packaging, food-services, agriculture/horticulture, consumer electronics, automotive, consumer goods, and household appliances.

– The plastic packaging ranges from small-portion packaging to large industrial packaging, which comprises around 45% of the packaging in the country.

– Over half of the production is film and other flexible packaging, such as bags or sacks. The remainder consists of rigid plastics packaging, for example, bottles, cups, buckets, or closures, which have registered significant growth in the past few years. The plastic packaging products in the country majorly comprise medium-sized enterprises.

– About one-third of all the plastics packaging is industrial packaging and two-thirds are for household purposes. Out of the two-thirds, about half is food packaging. About 63% of the filled goods for private use in Germany is packed in plastic.

– There was an improving trend in the packaging in 2018, after the slow in 2016 and 2017. This was due to the good economic growth in the EU countries, leading to the increase in exports from the country.

– Hence, the market scenario in the country is expected to boost the demand for bioplastics during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Bioplastics Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Bioplastics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Environmental Factors Encouraging a Paradigm Shift

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Bioplastics in Flexible Packaging

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Cheaper Alternatives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Bio and Fossil-based Biodegradables

5.1.1.1 Starch-based

5.1.1.2 Polylactic Acid(PLA)

5.1.1.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoates(PHA)

5.1.1.4 Polyesters

5.1.1.5 Other Bio and Fossil-based Biodegradables

5.1.2 Bio-based Non-biodegradables

5.1.2.1 Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.1.2.2 Bio-polyethylene

5.1.2.3 Bio-polyamides

5.1.2.4 Bio-polytrimethylene Terephthalate

5.1.2.5 Other Non-biodegradable Plastics

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Flexible Packaging (Films, Plastic Bags, etc.)

5.2.2 Rigid Packaging (Bottles, Containers, etc.)

5.2.3 Automotive and Assembly Operations

5.2.4 Agriculture and Horticulture

5.2.5 Construction

5.2.6 Textiles

5.2.7 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 API SpA

6.4.2 Arkema SA

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Biotec

6.4.5 Braskem

6.4.6 Corbion

6.4.7 Danimer Scientific

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Futerro

6.4.10 Metbolix Inc.

6.4.11 Minima

6.4.12 Natureworks LLC

6.4.13 Novamont SpA

6.4.14 Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Government Regulations on Traditional Plastic Products

7.2 Substitute for Petroleum-based Plastics

