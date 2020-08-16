The “Biological Control Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Biological Control market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Biological Control market is provided in detail in the report.

Biological Control Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Biological control is a pest management strategy based on the reduction of pest populations by natural enemies, or biological control agents. The use of chemical-based agricultural inputs has many regulatory issues and safety concerns, which lets more emphasis being laid on sustainable agricultural methods, with the use of biological control agents.

Key Market Trends:

The Increasing Demand for Food and Food Security Driving the Market

The need to feed an ever-growing global population, coupled with increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, has fueled a significant rise in demand for biological control. Agricultural production may need to grow two-fold over the coming 36 years, in order to meet the demands of 9 billion population. There is a broader acceptance, as well as recognition of the increasing benefits of biological control products. With the amount of arable land per-person declining and population expanding, global crop-yields must increase to meet food production needs. As a result, the most dramatic rise in demand for biological control products and agricultural production is witnessed. There are additional options to address crop yields, including improvements in seed technology and improvements in crop protection. However, the greatest potential for improvement is the biological control market.

North America Dominates the Global Biological Control Market

North America dominates the market as of 2018, with a 38% share of the biological control market. In North America, the United States holds the largest market with around half of the North American market, owing to the plenty of available arable lands. Rising concerns over “organic” labeled products and awareness of microbial pesticides efficiency have driven the market in North America.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Biological Control Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Biological Control Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Oppurtunities

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Microbials

5.1.1.1 Bacteria

5.1.1.2 Viruses

5.1.1.3 Fungi

5.1.2 Macrobials

5.1.2.1 Parasitoids

5.1.2.2 Predators

5.1.3 Entomopathogenic Nematodes

5.2 Target Pest

5.2.1 Arthropods

5.2.2 Weeds

5.2.3 Micro-Organisms

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Seed Treatment

5.3.2 On-field

5.3.3 Post Harvest

5.4 Crop Application

5.4.1 Grains and Cereals

5.4.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

5.4.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.4.4 Other Crop Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Spain

5.5.2.5 Italy

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Rest of the World

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BASF SE

6.3.2 Bayer CropScience

6.3.3 Dow Chemical Company

6.3.4 Arysta Lifescience Limited

6.3.5 Syngenta Ag

6.3.6 Koppert BV

6.3.7 Brettyoung (Lallemand)

6.3.8 Certis Usa LLC

6.3.9 Chr. Hansen

6.3.10 BioAg Alliance (Monsanto/Novozymes)

6.3.11 Marrone Bio Innovations

6.3.12 Taxon (Dupont)

6.3.13 Symbiota

6.3.14 Precision Laboratories LLC

6.3.15 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

6.3.16 Valent Biosciences Corporation (Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited)

6.3.17 IsAgro

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

