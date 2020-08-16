The “Biocides Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Biocides market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Biocides market is provided in detail in the report.

Biocides Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Biocides market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand From the Water Treatment Application

– Biocides are used in water treatment to eliminate the microbes. Water towers are ideal locations for the growth of biological organisms, such as bacteria, algae, fungi, sulphate-reducing bacteria, and protozoa.

– If their growth is not controlled, they form a layer of bio-slime, which acts as a natural adhesive surface for scale formation, which might reduce the efficiency of the cooling system.

– In order for water systems to operate at their optimum efficiency, biocides are added to the water to remove the slimes, microbiological fouling, and biofilm from these systems.

– These chemicals are widely used in cooling towers, spas & swimming pools, sewage treatment, and industrial wastewater treatment. Biocides are also used in water cleaning program to control biofouling in reverse osmosis membranes. These biocides are used prior to the RO system, to regulate bio-growth in the membrane.

– With the increasing demand from water treatment application, the demand for biocides is also rapidly increasing.

North America Currently hold the Largest Share in Biocides Market

– The United States is one of the largest markets for biocides, and it is expected to increase further during the forecast period, because of the growing end-user industries, such as water treatment, paints & coatings, food & beverage, etc.

– Due to the aging of the existing water and wastewater treatment units in the country, the US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) is emphasizing on the improvement of water and sewage services, especially in the municipal wastewater treatment. The organization also estimates a capital investment of USD 600 billion toward its improvement over the next two decades and is focused on the usage of biological water treatment.

– Moreover, USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called ‘Clean Water State Revolving Fund’, by which it finances the environmental compliances to meet the infrastructural needs. Apart from the funds, the government is also encouraging private investments in the treatment of water and wastewater.

– The demand for paints & coatings has increased in construction, with the growing costs of construction in the non-residential sector, which therefore increases the consumption of biocides.

– Therefore, these growing end-user industries are expected to drive the biocide market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Biocides Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

