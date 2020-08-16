The “Barley Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Barley market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Barley market is provided in detail in the report.

Barley Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245445

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Barley is a popular cereal grown mainly in Europe, with coarse bristles extending from the ears. The major end-user industries are brewing and stockfeed.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245445

Key Market Trends:

Russia Dominates the Global Barley Exports

In 2018, Russia accounted for a major share of global barley exports, with an 18.2% share, with Australia at 17.5% and Ukraine at 14.8%, being the other major players. The demand for barley has increased in China, due to lower output of substitute crops, such as sorghum. Moreover, increasing livestock feed demand in China led to an increase in its barley imports. In March 2018, China imported one of the highest tonnages of barley estimated at 860,000 metric ton. The imports went up by 21.8%.

Europe Holds a Major Share in the Barley Market

Europe holds a major share in the global barley production, accounting for 40%. Russia is the world’s leading producer of barley, accounting for nearly 12.7% of the total output. Germany, France, Ukraine, and Australia are among the other top barley producers in the world. Russia also leads the global barley consumption, with an annual consumption volume of 13.8 million metric ton in 2016.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Barley Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245445

Detailed TOC of Barley Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.3 Rest of North America

5.1.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2 France

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3 Russia

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4 Spain

5.1.2.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5 Ukraine

5.1.2.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.1.2.6.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.6.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.6.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.6.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2 Australia

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Argentina

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2 Rest of South America

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5 Middle East & Africa

5.1.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2 Turkey

5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.3 Morocco

5.1.5.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.4 Ethiopia

5.1.5.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.1.5.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2 PROCUREMENT PREFERENCE MATRIX

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Operating Light Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis by Growth Scenario 2020 Key Findings of Global Industry, Top Manufacturers Overview, Progressive Status till 2026

Automatic Titration System Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026

Epilator Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Halal Personal Care Products Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis by Growth Scenario 2020 Key Findings of Global Industry, Top Manufacturers Overview, Progressive Status till 2026

B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026

Newborn Calf Serum Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026