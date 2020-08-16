The “Bangladesh Frozen Food Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Bangladesh Frozen Food market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Bangladesh Frozen Food market is provided in detail in the report.

Bangladesh Frozen Food Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market study includes the segmentation by product type, such as frozen meat and seafood, frozen desserts, frozen ready meals, frozen snacks, and other product types. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, traditional stores, online stores, and other distribution channels, such as specialty stores, kiosks, etc.

Key Market Trends:

Rapidly Growing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Food and Beverage Products

A rise in the demand for all forms of convenience food and beverage products is being witnessed, owing to busy lifestyles and increasing number of working population in Bangladesh. The changing food consumption pattern in consumers, due to the rapid expansion of urbanization and rise in disposable incomes in the country, is one of the factors contributing to the growth of ready-to-food and beverage products. Owing to the increased demand for frozen food, leading companies, like Golden Harvest and Pran, are opting for the expansion strategy to expand their market presence and consumer bases. Frozen fruit and vegetable products are perceived to be healthy by the local consumers, as they contain more nutrients than preserved food products.

Online Sales Channel Witnessed the Fastest Growth Rate

Frozen food sold through online retail represents a small segment of the market, but is expected to be among the fastest-growing segments. The urban population in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh have slowly started preferring online channels, as it is hassle-free, convenient, less time-consuming, and consumers get a larger variety of goods to choose from. E-commerce players, like Chaldal, Parmeeda, Priyoshop, Shwapno, Othoba, Daraz, etc., are some of the major players in the Bangladeshi market. Many online channels provide an option for same-day delivery, which increases their brand value, thereby increasing the market penetration.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Bangladesh Frozen Food Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Bangladesh Frozen Food Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Trends

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Frozen Meat and Sea Food

5.1.2 Frozen Dessert

5.1.3 Frozen Ready Meal

5.1.4 Frozen Snacks

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

5.2.2 Traditional Grocery Stores

5.2.3 Online Channels

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Golden Harvest Agro Industries Ltd

6.1.2 Pran-Rfl Group Ltd

6.1.3 Ag Foods Ltd

6.1.4 Frozen Foods Ltd

6.1.5 BD Seafood Ltd

6.1.6 Kazi Farms Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

