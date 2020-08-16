The “Banana Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Banana market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Banana market is provided in detail in the report.

Bananas are a type of tropical fruit with soft pulpy flesh enclosed in a soft usually yellow rind, which has an elongated shape with tapering ends. Bananas are produced by several kinds of large herbaceous flowering plants in the genus Musa which grow in clusters hanging from the top of the plant.

All estimations in the report have been made based on the global consumption of banana.

Increasing Health Consciousness Driving the Banana Market

The increasing advancements in food and beverages and growing health awareness have led to a shift in the focus of consumers to hygienic and healthy food products. Bananas are a rich source of Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Manganese, Potassium, dietary fibers, and protein. Bananas are also used in a wide variety of food products such as breakfast cereals, ice cream, and other desserts apart from raw consumption. The demand for bananas owing to its various health benefits is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Banana Market

Asia-Pacific leads the banana market with a 61% share of global consumption. Within Asia-Pacific, India is the largest producer of bananas in the world, with a production of 29.7 million metric tons from an area of 0.84 million hectares. Other major banana-producing countries are China and Indonesia. India’s exports of banana represent only 0.3% of the world exports since most of the bananas grown in India are for the domestic market. Due to the structure of landholdings in India, there are certain limits on land usage. Thus, the contract-farming model is used, which allows the agribusiness producers to produce bananas in larger areas than the legal constraints. In India, production and productivity have increased significantly with the expansion of area under cultivation.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Banana Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

