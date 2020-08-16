The “Ballistic Composites Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Ballistic Composites market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Ballistic Composites market is provided in detail in the report.

Ballistic Composites Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Ballistic Composites market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099088

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Vehicle Armors

– Vehicle armors go into ground vehicles, sea vehicles, and helicopters.

– Increasing warfare across the world is increasing the demand for military vehicles required in warships, which is likely to increase the demand for vehicle armor during the forecast period.

– Composite materials have gradually crept into armor systems for naval vessels and land combat vehicles. They have displaced steel, aluminum, and even titanium alloys, partly due to improved ballistic efficiencies similar to the significant advancements in specific strength and stiffness made in structural materials, as well as being lightweight. Composite parts can be part of the primary armor, especially effective against fragmentation, originating from grenades, mortars, artillery, and other explosive devices. Vehicles can use armor laminates of either S-glass or Kevlar fabric.

– Land combat vehicles are protected by armor sufficient to withstand heavy machinegun fire and overhead artillery fire. These vehicles have external armor kits, which include glass fiber reinforced support plates. A strengthened undercarriage protects the personnel inside from mines. Exterior armor design generally includes modular expandable armor system panels, made with ceramic-faced woven aramid, roof interiors consist of molded-woven aramid reinforced composites, and interior sides contain molded, S-fiberglass-reinforced composites.

– Armor protection is also required on the bottom of helicopters against ground fire from small arms. As the fuselage of helicopters needs to be light, the base portion is generally vulnerable to small arms fire from the ground, which puts the occupants at risk. Lightweight armor for the bottom of helicopters has been in use for many years.

– In the area of vehicle armor, ballistic composites have provided the following benefits: reduced the weight of a vehicle, increased mobility, decreased number of components required to armor, increased fuel efficiency, and increased life of the vehicle.

North American Region to Dominate the Market

The North America region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the growing aerospace and defense industrial activities and the increasing need to bring down the cost, lower carbon dioxide emissions, and fuel consumption. In February 2018, the US government proposed a defense budget of USD 716 billion for FY 2019. The United States was the most significant defense spending nation in 2018, with a spending of USD 647 billion, which shows an increase of 6.07% from that of FY 2017. The United States also struck a major deal with Saudi Arabia for arms deal sales, along with the sale of F-35 combat aircraft. Moreover, the US army announced its plans of spending about USD 1.4 billion on the manufacturing of lightweight tanks project, over the forecast period. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the ballistic composites market in the region is expected to increase at a significant rate, during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Ballistic Composites Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099088

Detailed TOC of Ballistic Composites Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Defense Expenditure of Many Countries

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Need for High Investments in R&D

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Fiber Type

5.1.1 Aramids

5.1.2 Ultra-high-molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

5.1.3 S-glass

5.1.4 Other Fiber Types

5.2 By Matrix Type

5.2.1 Polymer

5.2.2 Polymer-ceramic

5.2.3 Metal

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Vehicle Armor

5.3.2 Body Armor

5.3.3 Helmets and Face Protection

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BAE Systems

6.4.2 Barrday Corporation

6.4.3 Royal DSM NV

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 FY Composites OY

6.4.6 Gaffco Ballistics

6.4.7 Gurit Holding AG

6.4.8 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.9 II-VI M Cubed

6.4.10 MKU Limited

6.4.11 PRF Composite Materials

6.4.12 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

6.4.13 Morgan Advanced Materials

6.4.14 Southern States LLC

6.4.15 Teijin Limited

6.4.16 Waco Composites

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Terrain Motor Vehicles with Ballistic Protection

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Drugs for Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus Faecium Market Size Analysis by Top Key Players 2020 Business Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Milling Cutters Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026

Bicycle Child Trailer Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Dust Respirator Market Size and Growth Insights by Global Key Players 2020 Evolving Technologies with Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Industry Trends Forecast to 2026

Cold Pain Therapy Product Market Size, Share and Competitive Analysis 2020 Top Countries by Regions, Industry Revenue, Gross Margin, Business Overview, and Recent Developments till 2026

Silicone Rubber Tape Market 2020 – Top Key Players with Industry Growth Rate, Global Size and Share, Business opportunities, Industry Segment by Regions 2026