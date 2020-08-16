Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market size by top leading players, opportunities, revenue growth, trends, outlook and forecasts to 2024

Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is projected to reach USD 25.0 Billion by 2024 from USD 20.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Boston Scientific (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

BIOTRONIK (Germany)

Hill-Rom Holdings (US)

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

Based on type, the CM devices market is segmented into ECG devices, ILR, MCT, event monitors, COM devices, and smart ECG monitors. Of these, ILRs are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advantages of ILRs are a higher rate of diagnosis of heart rhythm problems than external recorders, long-term monitoring of up to three years, large storage capacity, remote monitoring, and detection & reduction of recurrent syncopes. Owing to their benefits, the demand for these devices is expected to increase across the globe

Based on type, the CRM devices market is segmented into defibrillators and pacemakers. The defibrillators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Technological advancements in defibrillators, rising prevalence of CVDs, and the growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators are some of the major factors expected to propel the growth of this market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.5 Data Triangulation

2.5.1 Assumptions for The Study

2.5.2 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Share, By End User & Country (2018)

4.3 Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Type (2017–2024)

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of The Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market

5 Market Overview

…..And More

