The “Automotive Plastics Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Automotive Plastics market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Automotive Plastics market is provided in detail in the report.

Automotive Plastics Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Automotive Plastics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Polypropylene to Dominate the Consumption

– The market for polypropylene (PP) is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period because of its characteristics of being extremely chemical resistant and completely impenetrable to water.

– The major parts in which polypropylene is used consists of seating, dashboard, fuel systems, panels, under-bonnet components, interior trim, electrical components, and many others.

– Continuous development of new PP types allows the replacement of steel in automotive in the near future as well, which will help in reducing the weight of the vehicle.

– The application areas of PP compounds have extended up to the present time due to improvements in the base PP, as well as the advanced compound technology and molding technology.

– The growing demand for automobiles around the globe has increased the consumption of polypropylene in automotive plastics.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Automotive Plastics Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive plastics market due to the huge production of vehicles.

– The improvement in the financial status of the consumers, owing to the consistent economic development in country, has increased the disposable income of the consumers, which, in turn, has resulted in the increased vehicle purchases.

– This has resulted in the augmented growth of the automotive industry, in turn boosting the automotive plastics market.

– For instance, China alone produced more than 25 million units of vehicles in 2018. India also witnessed a significant y-o-y growth of more than 8.19% in vehicle production in 2018. Moreover, the automotive industry in the Southeast Asian region is also witnessing growth.

– These factors are likely to boost the automotive plastic consumption in the Asia-Pacific region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Automotive Plastics Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Automotive Plastics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Automotive Production Fueled in Asia-Pacific

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Electric Vehicles

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Decline of Automotive Production in Canada

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Raw Material Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Polypropylene (PP)

5.1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.1.3 Polyethylene (PE)

5.1.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

5.1.5 Polycarbonate (PC)

5.1.6 Polyamides

5.1.7 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

5.1.8 Other Product Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Automobile Interior

5.2.2 Automobile Exterior

5.2.3 Under-the-hood

5.2.4 Electrical components

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 A. Schulman Inc.

6.4.2 Arkema Group

6.4.3 Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Borealis AG

6.4.6 Braskem

6.4.7 Celanese Corporation

6.4.8 Covestro AG

6.4.9 Daicel Polymer Ltd

6.4.10 DSM Engineering Plastics BV

6.4.11 DowDuPont

6.4.12 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.13 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.14 FARPLAS

6.4.15 Grand Traverse Plastics Corp.

6.4.16 Hanwha Azdel

6.4.17 LANXESS

6.4.18 Lear Corporation

6.4.19 LG Chem

6.4.20 Lumotech (Pty) Ltd

6.4.21 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.22 Magna International Inc.

6.4.23 Momentive

6.4.24 Omni Plastics

6.4.25 Owens Corning

6.4.26 the Quadrant group of companies

6.4.27 SABIC

6.4.28 Seoyon E-Hwa

6.4.29 Solvay (incl. Cytec)

6.4.30 Teijin Limited

6.4.31 Total (Polyblend)

6.4.32 TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

6.4.33 Trinseo SA

6.4.34 Zoltek Companies Inc. (Toray Industries Inc.)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Technological Development in Electric Vehicles

7.2 Other Opportunities

