Automotive night vision systems aids in alerting the drivers regarding the presence of potential hazards before they become visible, through the usage of either a thermal camera or infrared light sources. These systems help in preventing accidents.

The automotive night vision system market has been segmented by technology, display type, and by component.

Key Market Trends:

Far Infrared Expected to Register High Demand in Future

The far infrared (FIR or IR) technology dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness the same trend in the coming years. The segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 18%, during the forecast period.

Night vision sensor systems are becoming more common in vehicles. Different methods using infrared sensors have been suggested in the literature, in order to detect vehicles in far infrared (FIR) images. However, these systems still have low vehicle detection rates and their performances may be enhanced. Images from cameras with infrared are expected to improve the perception of the driver under low-light conditions. The main drawback of this system is that it cannot display the images at the right time, so as to avoid distracting the driver from road traffic.

Currently, a huge number of road accidents occur during times of low visibility, such as at night time. However, most existing automobile algorithms and detection systems are focused on daylight vehicle detection with visible spectrum cameras. Studies are going on regarding night-time vehicle detection, along with vehicle lamp detection, but these detections are generally affected by different factors, like rain, low illumination, and camera exposure time.

Geography Trends

Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to witness the same trend in the coming years, followed by Europe and North America. China is the leader of the automotive industry, in every aspect, whether it is the sale of vehicles or the production of vehicles. The growing demand for luxury vehicles in the country is contributing significantly to the night vision system market. The Chinese market for the electric vehicle is swiftly growing, and China holds more than half of the electric vehicle market share, globally. In 2017, the country sold 777,000 electric vehicle units, which is 53% more than total electric vehicle units sold, in 2016. The demand for more ADAS functions in electric cars, such as night vision systems, is also growing, with the electric car market.

In Germany, the demand for advanced safety systems i.e., ADAS has been continually increasing. The importance of night vision systems and automatic emergency braking systems have grown significantly, due to the growing number of vehicle accidents. The installation of new plants, by OEM suppliers in the country, is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Automotive Night Vision System Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Automotive Night Vision System Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology Type

5.1.1 Far Infrared (FIR)

5.1.2 Near Infrared (NIR)

5.2 Display Type

5.2.1 Navigation System

5.2.2 Instrument Cluster

5.2.3 HUD

5.3 Component Type

5.3.1 Night Vision Camera

5.3.2 Controlling Unit

5.3.3 Display Unit

5.3.4 Sensor

5.3.5 Other Components

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Norway

5.4.2.6 Netherlands

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.3.2 Denso Corp.

6.3.3 Audi AG

6.3.4 Daimler AG

6.3.5 Autoliv

6.3.6 Visteon

6.3.7 Magna International

6.3.8 L-3 Technologies Inc.

6.3.9 Raytheon

6.3.10 Aisin Seiki

6.3.11 Delphi Automotive PLC

6.3.12 Valeo SA

6.3.13 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

6.3.14 FLIR Systems Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

