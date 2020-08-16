The “Automotive Bearings Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Automotive Bearings market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Automotive Bearings market is provided in detail in the report.

Automotive Bearings Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Bearings are mechanical devices, employed to reduce friction between rotating equipment. The automotive bearings market has been segmented by product and vehicle type.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245473

Key Market Trends:

Rolling Element Bearings Dominated the Market and are Expected to Grow at a Fast Pace

The global automotive rolling element bearings market was valued at USD 27.23 billion in 2018, and is expected to project a CAGR of 5.39%, during the forecast period.

Tapered roller, needle roller, spherical roller, and cylindrical/straight roller are the major types of automotive rolling element bearings. These bearings have been widely deployed in vehicle systems, predominantly in the engine, transmission, and wheels (excluding needle rollers for wheel bearings).

During 2017-2018, major bearing manufacturers, like SKF, NSK, Schaeffler, and JTEKT, announced their investment plans regarding expansion of their rolling element bearings production facilities, to meet the growing demand in the automotive industry. The above-mentioned manufacturers have expanded their rolling element bearing production facilities, majorly in the Asia-Pacific region, and especially in countries like Japan, India, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and China. Tapered and needle roller bearings are identified as the major production plans of the aforementioned players.

Owing to the growing competition in the automotive rolling bearings market, bearing manufacturers have focused on improving their rolling element bearing products. Thus, in 2018, the automotive industry has seen numerous developments of new rolling element bearings. For instance, in April 2018, Schaeffler developed a new transmission bearing with low friction, known as an angular roller unit (ARU). In March 2018, NSK developed a 2.5-generation high-performance taper-roller hub unit bearing with a hub shaft for vehicles, like pickup trucks, large SUVs, and commercial vehicles.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Global Market

In the automotive bearings market, Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China dominated the market, followed by Japan and India. The Chinese economy is growing, and the disposable income of middle-class consumers is also increasing. This, in turn, reflects positively on the growing demand for vehicles. Over the past five years, owing to the low production costs in the country, the demand for vehicle production has gone up drastically. Additionally, in 2017, 24,961,948 units of passenger vehicles were sold in China, compared to 24,376,902 units in 2016. The increased sales of the vehicles in the country are expected to give rise to brake system market, creating demand for production.

However, in 2018, the country witnessed a decline in vehicle sales by 3%, owing to trade tensions and shaky consumer confidence, which hindered the growth of the market. Furthermore, industry experts predict a further decline in vehicles sales in 2019. To overcome the same, the government has unveiled numerous measures to increase sales of cars, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

In India, in 2018, vehicle sales declined owing to an uneven monsoon, poor festive demand, and high fuel and insurance costs. However, owing to the government’s Make in India initiative, automotive component manufacturers are investing in the country, by either investing or launching a new product, or through mergers and acquisition. For instance, ABC Bearing Limited is merging with Timken India Limited. This merger will help both the companies to achieve a larger product portfolio, access new domestic and export markets, and increase market share and economies of scale.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Automotive Bearings Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245473

Detailed TOC of Automotive Bearings Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Plain Bearings

5.1.2 Rolling Element Bearings

5.1.3 Ball Bearings

5.2 Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC

6.3.2 SKF

6.3.3 NSK Ltd

6.3.4 JTEKT Corp.

6.3.5 Minebea Co. Ltd

6.3.6 Nachi Fujikoski

6.3.7 NTN Corp

6.3.8 Rheinmetall Automotive

6.3.9 Schaeffler AG

6.3.10 SNL Bearings Ltd

6.3.11 Timken Co.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Metal Analyzers Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Sodium Aliphatate Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026

Mobility Scooter Market Size, Share and Competitive Analysis 2020 Top Countries by Regions, Industry Revenue, Gross Margin, Business Overview, and Recent Developments till 2026

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate Market Size, Share and Competitive Analysis 2020 Top Countries by Regions, Industry Revenue, Gross Margin, Business Overview, and Recent Developments till 2026

PET Lidding Films Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026