The "Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market" report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit market is provided in detail in the report.

Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The market covers all military armored vehicles and the maintenance, repair, and overhaul services along with upgrade and retrofits that are done to these armored vehicles. The addition of new technology or features to older systems/subsystems is mentioned under retrofit in the study. Upgrade covers replacement of parts/systems/subsystems with newer generation ones. Armored personnel carrier (APC), infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP), main battle tank (MBT), armored cars, vehicles carrying armored self-propelled artillery, light armored vehicles, armored ambulance, armored recovery vehicles, assault amphibious vehicle, armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB), armored utility vehicles, and other support vehicles are some of the examples of vehicles that are included in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) segment to experience the highest growth

The infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries are working on the improvement of fire control, firepower, ergonomic and functional characteristics of the aging infantry fighting vehicles. The use of artificial intelligence and robotic combat modules like systems that can automatically detect and track targets are getting a high demand and the integration of these technologies into these vehicles is expected to propel the growth of this segment.

North America dominates in terms of market share

North America is currently the largest market and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. The increasing defense spending over the years along with the large ground vehicle fleet are two major reasons for the United States to carry out modernization programs to the increasing life span of the existing fleet. The country’s army operates one of the oldest fleets of Abraham tanks that have been in service since the 1980s. The US government initiated a project to modernize its fleet of armored vehicles back in 2009 and contracted General Dynamics Corporation to upgrade the battle tanks, APCs, IFVs, and other armored vehicles over the years. This is expected to further increase the modernization to integrate the latest technologies into the fleet of armored vehicles.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porters Fives Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

5.1.2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

5.1.3 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

5.1.4 Main Battle Tank (MBT)

5.1.5 Other Vehicle Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 UK

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Mexico

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Israel

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.2 CMI Group

6.4.3 Textron Inc.

6.4.4 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.4.5 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.6 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.7 RUAG Group

6.4.8 Thales SA

6.4.9 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

6.4.10 AM General

6.4.11 Oshkosh Corporation

6.4.12 FNSS Savunma Sistemleri

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

