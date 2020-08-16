The “Architectural Coatings Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Architectural Coatings market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Architectural Coatings market is provided in detail in the report.

Architectural Coatings Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Residential Construction

– Paints and coatings are extensively used in the architectural sector for both exterior and interior applications. Modern advances in paint technology, specifically in the acrylic formulations, have offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings.

– Paints and coatings are applied on the exterior of the house to not only increase its aesthetic appeal but also to protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– However, moisture causes problems for paint. Dew, rain, snow, and ice on the outside, or vapor and moisture buildup from the inside can cause problems with exterior paint. When moisture penetrates the paint, blisters can form and the paint might peel. Moisture blisters, unlike temperature blisters, go through all coats of paints down to the wood.

– Besides this, paints and coatings are also used in interiors of houses to add colors or for decorative purposes, along with a wide range of other functions. Their functions vary, depending upon the type of environment and the room that they are used on.

– For example, because of moisture, bathroom walls need to have wipe-ability for keeping them clean. Paints with glossier sheens have a tighter molecular structure than flat paints, making it more difficult for moisture to penetrate. So, these types of paints are used in bathrooms.

– All the aforementioned factor are boosting the demand for architectural coatings in recent times.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Demand

– In the Asia-Pacific region, China is expected to witness the highest growth in construction activities, followed by India.

– In China, the government spending has been increasing in order to construct affordable housing facilities, to cater to the housing demand.

– Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry, in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

– In India, the infrastructure sector has become one of the major focus areas for the government. In the government’s budget 2017-2018, the government aims to boost the construction of buildings in the country, for which it has decided to come up with a single window clearance facility, in order to provide speedy approvals of the construction projects.

– Japan is keen to invest in overseas infrastructure projects, rather than in its own country, as the country is more interested in reaping the profits of using its technology in other countries, such as India. Internally, Japan’s architectural and infrastructural industry has matured, thus making it a less prospective country for paints and coatings.

– Therefore, the growing residential and commercial construction activity in the region is expected to drive the market for architectural coatings in Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

