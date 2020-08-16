The “Aqua Feed Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Aqua Feed market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Aqua Feed market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The ingredients used for providing balanced nutrition for aquaculture species are available in the form of pellets, granules, and powders, among others. The aquafeed is primarily sourced from vegetables, grains, oilseeds, and others significant components.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in the Global Fish Consumption

There has been an increasing pressure on the livestock industry to meet the growing demand for high-value animal protein, and fish is easily accepted as the best source of omega 3 fatty acids, EPA, and DHA. Population growth, rising incomes in developing nations, and urbanization have led to a surge in fish production globally. The level of income and consumption of animal protein are positively interrelated, with the increasing consumption of fish and other seafoods happening at the expense of staple foods. Due to the decline in prices of fish products, developing countries are embarking on higher fish consumption at much lower levels of GDP than the industrialized countries did a couple of decades ago. Urbanization has led to an increased demand for fish and cities now have a varied diet that is rich in animal proteins and fats, as compared to the less diversified diet of the rural communities. In addition, fish production is the livelihood of many rural farmers across several developing countries.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest aquafeed market in 2018, accounting for over 53% of the global market‘s revenue, and constituting more than 58% of the overall aquafeed consumption. The highest growth for fish consumption is expected from the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions because of changing diet patterns, urbanization, population, and economic growth.

For example, the Chinese demand for fish continues to surpass the domestic supply, as stated by Agriculture and Agri-food Canada. North America and Europe, which have relatively small aquaculture industries, have a high demand for fish and other seafood products and depend on Asian producers to meet their demands.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Aqua Feed Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Aqua Feed Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in the Global Fish Consumption

4.3.2 Growth in Aquaculture Production

4.3.3 Increase in Awareness Regarding Scientific Feeding of Aquaculture Species

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increase in Cost of Raw Materials

4.4.2 Disease Outbreaks in Major Markets

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Fish Feed

5.1.1.1 Carp Feed

5.1.1.2 Salmon Feed

5.1.1.3 Tilapia Feed

5.1.1.4 Catfish Feed

5.1.1.5 Other Fish Feed

5.1.2 Mollusk Feed

5.1.3 Crustacean Feed

5.1.3.1 Shrimp Feed

5.1.3.2 Other Crustacean Feed

5.1.4 Other Aqua Feed

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Spain

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Germany

5.2.2.5 Russia

5.2.2.6 Italy

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia – Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Thailand

5.2.3.5 Vietnam

5.2.3.6 Australia

5.2.3.7 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Ecuador

5.2.4.4 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Egypt

5.2.5.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BioMar A/S

6.3.2 Coppens International Bv.

6.3.3 Aller Aqua A/S

6.3.4 Cargill Inc.

6.3.5 Alltech Inc.

6.3.6 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

6.3.7 Ridley Corporation

6.3.8 Nutriad International NV

6.3.9 Hanpel Tech Co. Ltd

6.3.10 Charoen Pokphand Group

6.3.11 Nutreco NV

6.3.12 East Hope Group Company Limited

6.3.13 Zheng DA International Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

