Latest UK Commercial Insurance Distribution Market Report- Top Key players like Marsh, Aon, Willis Towers Watson
The research reports on UK Commercial Insurance Distribution Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. UK Commercial Insurance Distribution Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. UK Commercial Insurance Distribution Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
Marsh, Aon, Willis Towers Watson, Jelf, Bluefin, CoverWallet, BGL Group, Comparethemarket.com, Jaunt, Ardonagh Group, Bravo Group, Arachas, Rural Insurance Group, Zego, Digital Risks, Dinghy, Allianz, Starling, Monzo, Equipsme, Nimbla, HSBC, Barclays, Lloyd’s Bank, Santander
Table of Contents
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Brokers resilient in the face of COVID-19
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. COMMERCIAL INSURANCE DISTRIBUTION OVERVIEW
2.1. COVID-19 will ignite discussion about regulatory changes
2.2. Brokers maintain their hold on the commercial insurance market
2.2.1. Brokers are not overly dominant in the SME market
2.2.2. Online presence is paramount when selling SME insurance
3. THE BROKER CHANNEL ANALYSIS
3.1. The broker landscape is dominated by five global firms
3.1.1. Global brokers retain the largest share of commercial revenues
3.1.2. The top five brokers brought in £4.4bn in brokerage revenue in 2019
3.1.3. Marshs acquisition of JLT in 2019 has made it a clear market leader
3.1.4. Aon and Willis merger back on the table
3.1.5. Willis posts strong growth to climb to third
3.1.6. BGL Group climbs from sixth to fourth
3.1.7. Ardonagh jumps three places to fifth
3.2. Brokers look to facilitate growth through cross-selling and upselling
3.3. Provincial brokers hesitant to adopt new technologies
3.3.1. Fewer provincial brokers are using social media in 2020
3.3.2. Super-regional brokers continue to use social media
3.3.3. National brokers more likely to implement online functions
4. OTHER COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
4.1. The direct channel has regained some ground since 2016
4.1.1. The direct channel is popular with SMEs
4.1.2. Insurtechs continue to challenge incumbents in the direct channel
4.2. The banking channel remains a minute part of distribution
5. THE DISTRIBUTION LANDSCAPE GOING FORWARD
5.1. COVID-19 and commercial insurance distribution
5.1.1. Broker relationships will be strained
5.1.2. Brokers will have to navigate an increasingly digital market
5.1.3. Brokers should capitalize on increased remote working
5.1.4. Policy wording may be a silver lining for brokers
5.1.5. PCWs will benefit from constrained budgets
5.1.6. Insurance for gig workers will be in demand
5.2. How will the distribution landscape change in the coming years?
5.2.1. The broker channel will continue to dominate in the coming years
6. APPENDIX