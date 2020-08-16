A recent report published by QMI on synthetic aperture radar in space sector market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of synthetic aperture radar in space sector market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for synthetic aperture radar in space sector during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of synthetic aperture radar in space sector to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the synthetic aperture radar in space sector market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to its use in various applications such as disaster management, natural resource exploration, military, and research and others.

Synthetic aperture radar is used in the space sector to make two-dimensional pictures or three-dimensional recreations of items. The landscape could be an example of this. SAR utilizes the movement of the radar antenna over a target region to provide better spatial resolution than regular beam-scanning radars. SAR is typically mounted on a moving stage; for example, an aircraft or spacecraft has its origin in an advanced form of side-looking airborne radar.

Synthetic aperture radar helps in gathering data even in the most challenging weather. SAR is a significant tool for surveillance and remote detection, especially in tropical regions that are mostly covered in clouds. SAR is also used in environmental screening and military applications. Synthetic aperture radars are used to transmit microwave pulses through antennas, which are directed towards the earth’s surface.

The synthetic aperture radar in the space sector market is growing due to its use in applications such as disaster management, natural resource exploration, meteorology, and navigation. Moreover, the need for high-resolution remote sensing and imaging solutions development for earth observation, biomass measurement, weather monitoring, ocean monitoring, and space exploration is fueling the growth of the synthetic aperture radar in the space sector market. The necessity of ideal lighting conditions and the absence of cloud cover for effective tasks of optical imaging solutions are expected to increase the demand for radar solutions.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Adoption of advanced technology in the space sector

o Government initiative in disaster management

o High use of single frequencies for military surveillance and reconnaissance

o High designing and development cost

o High complexity in gathering a clear image from reflected microwaves

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For synthetic aperture radar in space sector market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the synthetic aperture radar in space sector market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace &defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace &defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in synthetic aperture radar in space sector market are headquartered in these regions. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing synthetic aperture radar in space sector market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for synthetic aperture radar in space sector market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Companies Covered: Airbus SE, BAE Systems, Capella, Harris Corporation, Iceye, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MDA Information Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, and Uthercast

Market Segmentation:

By Platform:

o Space Platform

o Ground Platform

By Frequency Band:

Single-Frequency Band

o X-Band

o C-Band

o S-Band

o L-Band

o K/Ku/Ka-Band

Multi-Frequency Band

By Application:

o Defense

o Research & Commercial

o Public Safety

o Environmental Monitoring

o Natural Resource Exploration

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Platform

o By Frequency Band

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Platform

o By Frequency Band

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Platform

o By Frequency Band

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Platform

o By Frequency Band

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Platform

o By Frequency Band

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Platform

o By Frequency Band

o By Application

